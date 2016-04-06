Household cleaning while you’re dreaming

We all know the joys of cleaning – polishing floors, dusting shelves, and doing the dishes. Although chores like these and others differ on the ‘fun’ level for most people (some claim that cleaning helps them relax), we can all agree that keeping a house spick and span takes a decent amount of time and effort.

Wouldn't it be nice to just leave those dishes and cups on the table after dinner, just to discover a neat and clean house the next morning? The fantastic news is that there are certain household chores that can be completed while you catch up on your beauty sleep—and it doesn't involve dabbling in magic and inviting supernatural forces into your home to do your cleaning for you.

Without further ado, let’s get right to these fabulous tips that will help you clean while you dream.