Surprising ways ​you can use tree stumps at home

As we all know, using natural materials (especially in their raw, exposed form) in the home results in interiors that project a unique atmosphere. Exposed brick walls, wooden beams, stone surfaces – they all add a brilliant vibe to a space, which is why they’re so sought after in countless homes worldwide.

But today we want to focus on one of the most well-known natural elements, which is wood. Whether you have wooden floors or timber furniture, there is no denying that je ne sais quoi that it possesses. But have you ever thought of condensing that wood down into a more natural form, such as a tree stump? Could there be a more natural way to include the beauty of bark in one’s home?

So, today we are coming out of the woods and bringing some tree trunks to see in what stylish ways we can use them in and around the house.