How to keep summer in your house: Interior design tips for a good mood at home

Late summer has spoiled us again with sunshine and warm temperatures, and we take this weather gift gratefully. Of course, we now want to spend as much time as possible outdoors, soaking up vitamin D and enjoying the warmth before the cold season dawns and we begin spending most of our time indoors. So take a little time to enjoy the last warm days of the year—for example, have a barbecue in the park or take a trip to the lake. But even if grilling is already behind us and our holiday tans are beginning to fade, we can use the following tricks to keep that summer feeling in our home.