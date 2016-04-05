The grand slam Wimbledon extension

What can be nicer than coming across a wonderfully traditional and charming home then diving inside to find that a phenomenal, sympathetic and impressive extension has been completed? We can't think of much but we really do have a soft spot for homes that look standard from the front but reveal something a little more exciting at the back!
Without making too much of a garden sacrifice, this delightful project from the expert home builders, Totus, is a real head-turner and makes easy work of setting the standard that everyone else should be aiming for.
Don't just take our word for it though, come with us as we look inside…
Don't you agree that this back garden, complete with new extension, is pretty as a picture? Far from overshadowing a lovely garden, this extension naturally adds a little something to it and helps to create a unique setting.
Still totally functional, the garden is a delight with a patio and some much needed greenery that comes at a real premium in London. The way you get drawn in towards the house (thanks to the natural welcoming vibe of the extension) is absolutely fantastic.
Having seen the rear elevation of this house and the brand new extension that has opened up the home and offered a wealth of extra space, we thought it might be nice to show you that the front has been left untouched. It's inspiring to see, don't you think?
If you have put off completing your own amazing extension project for fear of overshadowing the beautiful and traditional elements that make your home so special, you can now rest easy that you can have the best of every world. Tradition at the front and modernity at the rear!
When you add an extension to your home it's important to try and make it not only integrate with the rest of the house but also add light and space. There is little point investing in an expensive project if you are left with a room that feels dark or overbearing.
We love this open-plan addition that has sought to take advantage of a sparkling white colour scheme and well placed skylights in order to create this monument to minimalist living. There's no lack of character here though as there are nuances of personality everywhere in this dazzling white kitchen.
While there are most definitely elements of minimalism at play here, we love that some fun designer additions have been included, such as these delightful bare bulb pendulum lights. Finished with gold hardware, they add a high-end feel whilst also introducing a warm accent colour.
The space has been used so well in this new extension, with every nook and cranny having been put to great use, as can be seen with the recipe book shelves and small food prep area.
That mirrored back wall is also inspired as it makes the space feel twice as big!
Do you often wonder how these fantastically modern new extensions, complete with open-plan layout, work with the rest of the house? We can't help thinking that there must be at least a slightly jarring move from one room to another but that's not the case here.
With white also being a concurrent theme throughout the original parts of the house, the move from front-facing living room to rear extension is effortless and almost unnoticeable. This is a light, bright and beautiful home that has added a new section with a delicate touch and we love the end result!
