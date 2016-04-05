The grand slam Wimbledon extension

What can be nicer than coming across a wonderfully traditional and charming home then diving inside to find that a phenomenal, sympathetic and impressive extension has been completed? We can't think of much but we really do have a soft spot for homes that look standard from the front but reveal something a little more exciting at the back!

Without making too much of a garden sacrifice, this delightful project from the expert home builders, Totus, is a real head-turner and makes easy work of setting the standard that everyone else should be aiming for.

Don't just take our word for it though, come with us as we look inside…