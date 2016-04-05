Teaching your kids life lessons through DIY projects

Every day is a school day, even for those of us that are a little too old to still be attending.
When it comes to DIY there is a lot of knowledge that you can pass onto your kids to help them in the future. By encouraging them to get comfortable and confident completing their own projects you can instil a real sense of what is important and we think we have come up with a great list of life lessons for you to pass on.
Take a look at our ideas and before you know it you could be overseeing some very imaginative and responsibly completed kid's projects!
A hugely important lesson, it is vital that you take the time to teach your children about recycling and becoming responsible stewards for the environment. DIY is one of the best ways to do this as you can come up with some fun kid's projects together that will really highlight just how much rubbish can be re-used.
We love the idea of turning old fizzy drinks bottles into wall mounted planters and you can't deny that it even looks good. Not just a fantastic way to encourage recycling, we know this would look amazing in a kitchen, while giving you access to homegrown herbs!
We all remember being teenagers and not really caring about just throwing our clothes on the floor, right? It can't just be us! Well, by including your children in furniture building you can teach them the importance of making full use of their storage items rather than being wasteful.
Clothes will perish if not treated kindly and, if you want your offspring to grow up with a healthy appreciation for their belongings, coming up with kid's projects, such as putting a set of drawers together, will give them a hands on experience they won't forget.
DIYcoat rack
We love this clothes rail from Phil Divi Product Design, as it is so unusual and chic but it also has the potential to teach your kids some great lessons about how furniture goes together. After all, at some point they will be flying the nest and the last thing you want is a weekly phone call asking you to go see them to put some new furniture together!
Children need to learn how to stand on their own and by getting them involved with DIY at an early age, through well thought out kid's projects, you can rest easy that they will always be able to create themselves a wonderful home without your help or borrowing your tools!
Speaking of tools, it is vital that you come up with some kid's projects that will enable your children to understand how to confidently and safely use a wide variety of tools. Naturally, we mean hand tools when they are little, such as screwdrivers and small hammers but as they get bigger you can seek to teach them about power tools, too.
By watching you fix, update and transform your home, your kids will want to be able to do the same when they grow up and as we all know, education is key!
Safety is a critical lesson that you can teach your children through kid's projects and DIY endeavours and we really hope you don't have to do this in a
don't do what I did way! While a missing finger or two might be a staunch deterrent from doing things the wrong way, we think spoken warnings are better.
Always seek to reiterate the right way to do something and the consequences of not following the correct method. Safety goggles might not look cool but they'll protect kids' eyes and always use gloves when handling dangerous materials. They won't feel trendy wearing them but they'll thank you eventually!
This is a really key factor that we think is horrifically overlooked; appreciation. There is nothing so wonderful as having a real and genuine appreciation for other people that can make beautiful things that you can't. Or at least not to the same standards.
This really teaches a sense of gratitude and humility that so many parents don't think is important but we do. If you have conjured up some kid's projects to complete together and they are difficult, just imagine what a well rounded and humble child you will raise. Parent of the year awards are in the post!
