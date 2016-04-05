Ceiling designs that really raise the roof

It seems as though we are all so preoccupied with looking at the walls and floors in our homes that we are shockingly neglectful of our ceilings. They can make a huge impact too, if you let them!

It's not just a case of plastering and choosing a suitable colour for your ceiling as there are myriad ways that you can put your stamp on one of the biggest areas in any room. From rustic brickwork through to sleek modern panelling, we have compiled some of our favourite ceiling designs so take a look and see if anything sets your interior styling heart aflutter!