The Pristine British Family Home

Making the brave decision to buy a site that already had a property on it, the owners of this fantastic new home found themselves up against a number of constraints from the start.
Laurence Associates, the architects in charge of the beautiful new design, note that,
The site contained a small two-bedroom 1930s bungalow. It was of a size where a larger dwelling could easily be accommodated, but the local planning policy of such developments limited the volume allowed. The site lay outside any settlement boundary and the main consideration was justifying the scale of the proposed replacement dwelling.
The result was this spectacular one and half storey building with a traditional exterior styling and large amounts of modern glass. Detailed landscaping proposals were also submitted in order to make a special feature of the stream that ran through the site.
Let's take a look and see if you are inspired!
They may have faced some initial struggles and difficulties but having overcome planning issues and size justifications, the team at Laurence Associates have masterminded an absolute triumph in residential home design here. Don't you agree?
The proportions of the house are undeniably generous but they fit the grounds so well and the beautiful combination of cedar cladding with white render, modern glazing and small, modest dormers, all looks amazing. We have to see more!
What's the use in having a house built that looks phenomenal from the front if the rear is left to just underwhelm? Well, we wouldn't know because if anything this angle is even more impressive! The amazing volume of glazing is making light work (excuse the pun) of drenching the interior in sunlight and the visual impact of the design is incredible.
We always love wooden cladding as it seeks to finish a home so neatly and wonderfully and when contrasted against the dark grey of the slate tiles. We're blown away!
Some people might have a beautifully landscaped garden or they might seek to add a fountain or some other feature that really sets it apart. In this case, a natural stream has been wonderfully showcased and made to be a really eye-catching element.
By replacing a wooden bridge with a reclaimed stone affair the impact is not only huge, the feature is sustainable, too. With such a picturesque house and beautiful grounds we shouldn't be surprised by the perfect stream in situ. We can be jealous though.
As we move inside the house the level of detail and expertise hasn't dulled in the slightest and what else would you expect from a team of such talented designers? They were hardly going to create the perfect family home and then leave the interior to chance, were they?
Sparkling floor tiles, perfectly positioned skylights, huge windows and a sleek modern kitchen all come together to make this wide open space nothing short of spectacular. At every turn this house is the perfect combination of a traditional family home and an ultra modern shrine to contemporary ideas.
Don't you find that so often it's the bathrooms that let down new builds? We do and it's such a shame as they should be seen as one more opportunity to really flex some interior design muscles and embrace some creativity. That's what has happened here.
This rich, decadent bathroom is everything we love in a room that is designed to offer you some me time and a little self indulgence. Those deep mottled tiles are stunning and add such a luxe vibe, while perfectly contrasting with the great swathes of white everywhere else.
We assumed that with the bathroom being so gorgeous, perhaps it would be the hallways that were left to be a little underwhelming but once again, we have been proved wrong.
This open design, complete with glass safety rails, wooden banister and flush spotlights is almost atrium-like in its proportions. Plus, with the skylight shooting sunshine straight through, we almost feel as though we have come here to worship at the alter of great design, which is quite possible given how fantastic this house is!
