The Pristine British Family Home

Making the brave decision to buy a site that already had a property on it, the owners of this fantastic new home found themselves up against a number of constraints from the start.

Laurence Associates, the architects in charge of the beautiful new design, note that, The site contained a small two-bedroom 1930s bungalow. It was of a size where a larger dwelling could easily be accommodated, but the local planning policy of such developments limited the volume allowed. The site lay outside any settlement boundary and the main consideration was justifying the scale of the proposed replacement dwelling.

The result was this spectacular one and half storey building with a traditional exterior styling and large amounts of modern glass. Detailed landscaping proposals were also submitted in order to make a special feature of the stream that ran through the site.

Let's take a look and see if you are inspired!