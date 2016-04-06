Break all the rules with your living room design

When it comes to interior design a lot of people think they are experts and feel justified in telling you about certain 'rules' that you have to follow. We say that you can throw away the rule book and do whatever feels and looks right to you! Unless you plan to tear down your entire home nothing is irreversible so why not have some fun with your most used rooms?

We decided to turn living room myths on their head today so have taken some of the silliest 'rules' we have heard and are totally blowing them out of the water. If you are planning a living room revamp in the near future, read on and prepare to feel liberated!