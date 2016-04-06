Breath new life into your home with houseplants

Regardless of the style of house you have or the way you like to decorate, there will be a number of houseplants that will perfectly suit you and we think it's worth looking into. Not just a pretty addition to your home, houseplants can actually have amazing health benefits and offer such a distinguished and gentle respite from boring or plain interiors that we can't help but love them.
Don't worry if you aren't the world's most proficient gardener as all you need is the desire to see something grow and flourish and a little bit of practice. Before you know it, you'll have a wonderful indoor oasis and your interior design scheme will be perfected!
Now this is not an option for the faint-hearted or the nervous as large potted houseplants need a firm hand and a regular watering schedule so this would be a big commitment if you don't feel too confident. Of course, if you grow large plants from seeds you will have time to adapt and get used to their size.
We think that Piratininga have created an absolutely beautiful indoor greenhouse here and we can imagine that the air is so clean and fresh. If this was our house we know this would be our favourite room to relax in and maybe catch up on some reading.
If huge and spiky houseplants aren't quite what you're after or ready for, perhaps something a little softer and leafier would be a good choice. Depending on where in your home you are planning to add some greenery, you might find that there are certain varieties that will suit your space, such as moisture loving plants for the bathroom.
Start small if you are nervous about taking on plants and look for types that are low maintenance and easy to stay on top of. This is where a trip to your local garden centre will be invaluable.
Even teeny, tiny houseplants can have a huge impact on your home and the way it looks and feels so why not think about adopting some super little succulents or some hardy pot-growing grasses? They won't take up much room but will look fabulous wherever you pop them!
If smaller is better, perhaps adding some practicality will also be a good thing? Why not think about grabbing some growing herbs for your kitchen next time you are at the supermarket? Opt for things you use regularly and enjoy the fruits of your labour a little!
We don't think Yuccas should be called that, as they are delightful. Maybe they should be called 'Yummas' instead! Whatever you choose to refer to your tropical plants as, we just know they will look fantastic in your home as they are so often blessed with being rich in colour and flamboyant in size.
We think that home offices make for especially wonderful houseplants recipients as they have a captive audience. You can't forget to water something you look at every day and, by placing some suitably tropical blooms on the window sill, you can, even if just for a moment, forget about how much work you have to do and imagine that you are on holiday!
If the idea of keeping some houseplants alive really does worry you, why not start out a little simpler and attempt to look after some cut flowers for as long as possible? There are a number of old wives tales about how you can prolong their life, including adding a splash of gin to the water!
Getting used to having fresh blooms in your home is a great way to gradually acclimatise yourself to the notion of having some living things to look after and will get you in the right mindset to nurture some leafy friends. Plus, you'll get a good idea of what scents you like the most.
Maybe this could be a step up from cut flowers and a stage before really embracing houseplants into your life. Flowers that will stay relatively small and contained in a pot are a great way to up your botanical game from simply buying cut blooms and throwing them away when they wilt.
You might find that you have a real knack for it and discover a passion you didn't know you had, too. This time next year you could have an overflowing greenhouse and even be growing your own food!
