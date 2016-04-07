The Superior Seaside Cornwall Home

’Ednovean House is a fantastically large, six-bedroom holiday home that has recently undergone a phenomenal amount of renovation, resulting in a breathtaking holiday home with excellent sea views that span across to St Michael’s Mount and Mousehole. The enormous open plan kitchen and dining area is like no other, it really is the ‘pièce de résistance’ in this property.’
With such an unequivocal introduction as that you know something special is on the horizon but the extent to which you will still be blown away is incredible! Perfect Stays have carved themselves a reputation for only allowing the real crème de la crème onto their books and Ednovean House is by no means an exception to this rule.
Come with us as we take a look around this dream holiday getaway!
We often talk about houses enjoying a stunning view or certain rooms being blessed with the type of outlook that many of us can only dream of. In the case of a house as spectacular looking as this one we think the house is the view worth looking at!
A vast property, the open plan kitchen and dining area is spectacular and offers such easy access to the gorgeous patio and al fresco dining table. We know the weather won't always be this sunny or bright but we can't help thinking that this house really makes it's own sunshine.
Can you imagine anything nicer than grabbing family and friends and heading to this beautiful holiday home for a week or two of relaxation, recuperation and restfulness? Just talking about the possibility of it is making us drift off into holiday mode.
With a huge capacity for entertaining and simply breathtaking views at every turn, this is nothing short of an idyllic getaway location and we love how everything has been geared towards luxury and really getting the most from the view.
This house is shaping up to be the ideal holiday home for Mary Poppins as it really is practically perfect in every way. While a kitchen is a necessity we rather get the impression that anyone staying here will be ordering in a lot more than cooking so a modest but stunningly finished space is ideal.
Melting into the background of the room thanks to the plethora of white cabinets, only the brushed metal appliances give the game away here but they are a welcome breather from an all white finish. Chic, slim finishes, such as the worktop, really add to the opulence, too!
While you might think that a seaside holiday home that is decorated in white and blue sounds a bit cliché, we bet the thought never entered your mind as you look at this interior scheme. In fact, the piquant royal blue accents look wonderfully at home.
By keeping the majority of this home fabulously elegant and neutral, vivid colour bursts simply add an extra touch of design flair and, whether it's a cushion or two or a single armchair, we think it really livens up the place and makes it feel even more special. While this living room would have still been beautiful and cosy without the blue touches, don't you think it really ties it in with the rest of the house?
Have you noticed that nothing about this fantastic home feels like an after thought? There's no awkwardly shaped or sized rooms that don't have a prescriptive use and no compromises have been made with the finishing touches either. As a six bedroom house you might expect some of the rooms to feel a little cramped, but you'd be wrong!
We think this lovely double room offers more than enough space and comfort for a single who loves to spread out or for a couple. With multiple windows, snapshots of the coastal view are almost acting like hanging wall art and what a relaxing space they contribute to.
With the best will in the world, even those of us who need a holiday the most can be found checking on work, looking at emails or even just doing a few things here and there while we are away. We know we should be relaxing but we can't help ourselves! Because of that, we love that this holiday home has an office in situ. It takes some of the guilt away.
A wonderful spot for catching up on emails or even stargazing, this room has a lovely feel and character. It's almost a shame that this is a holiday home as we can't imagine many people wanting to leave but it sure does offer some amazing inspiration for a build of your own!
