Amour your home with a Parisian makeover

Bonjour mon cherie and welcome to our makeover guide that has some added ooh la la! If you think that Parisian chic is the best in the world and you'd like to adopt it for your interior design scheme then you are in luck as we are bringing all the very best elements of French culture and style straight to you today.
Don't worry that a stylish home makeover will be expensive as we have selected some options that will work for even the most budget-conscious of homeowners so how about we we turn your home into something that gives your guests a real 'Eiffel' every time they pay you a visit?
You might be a little taken aback by this tip but if you do some research into Parisian interior styles you'll soon see that oriental rugs have long played a key role in bringing a room together into one cohesive feel. Plus, what's not to love about these rugs?
Adding a definite sense of luxury and just a little bit of exoticism, the real Paris can be brought to life in your home just by adding a rich and large oriental rug. You don't have to go full Moulin Rouge but we do like the addition of some deep red here.
We all know that one of the cornerstones of chic interior styling is a wonderful white backdrop and when it comes to creating a Parisian interior, this is exceptionally true. If you stop and try to picture a chic home inspired by Paris we just know white walls will be creeping into your mind.
This amazing space from LifeLife is making us feel more French already thanks to the sparkling colour scheme and easy, pared back arrangement of furniture. Remember that the key to Parisian chic is often just enough of the right things but never too much!
We may be channelling a little more old world Paris here but we don't mind at all because we are constantly on the lookout for good reasons to install some pretty, glittering chandeliers in our home. Crystal droplets and ornate metalwork might just be one of our biggest weaknesses.
Imagine something like this example hanging gracefully in an otherwise understated and modest room. Even a totally white space with little in the way of furniture would house this perfectly. We think hallways make for amazing chandelier recipients as what a first impression they give. Parisian interiors made easy!
Antique furniture will always give the impression of a more classic and decadent period in history and we are always obsessed with French country style furniture, such as this charming table and chairs set. Just imagine placing this in your dining room; it will totally transform your theme and give you a Parisian interior in a matter of minutes.
By keeping the colour scheme pale and neutral you can afford to go a little more overboard with the detailing and we don't think that some gold accents will ever not work in a French-inspired room.
How can you possibly strive for a Parisian interior without adding a good amount of art to your walls? One of the art world's capitals, Paris is saturated in culture and visual stimuli so your home should follow suit as well if you want to channel the best of the city.
We think that monochrome frames and simple art is best as you can then add as much or as little to your walls as you like. Monochrome styling is also effortlessly chic and really supports a Parisian theme. Black picture frames are a must but what you frame is up to you.
While Parisian interiors are always super stylish, exceptionally chic and effortlessly cool, you can also embrace the more eclectic side of the fence by opting to mix and match your eras, all in one room. This is made really simple if you are already a collector of vintage items and furniture.
By not aligning with one historical period you can take the best and most stylish elements of each of them and mix them all up together. We think this works especially well in a living room as you can select a sofa from one period, chairs from another and really satiate your need for colour and patterns, too. Just keep those walls white and you'll still be on track for Parisian interior that any native Frenchman would be envious of!
