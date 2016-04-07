Locking down your home security

Home security is one of those topics that everyone has a opinion about. While some might think you don't need to put any special measures in place, others know that protecting their valuables and the place they call home is something they can't afford to scrimp on.
We're in the camp of looking after what's yours so to avoid the heartbreak of a home invasion, we've put together some top tips for making sure that your home is as secure and safe as possible. Take a look now and see if you can up your vigilance!
By no means the cheapest option out there but installing an alarm system or video surveillance is still considered to be the most effective form of home security. Not only does it act as a deterrent to potential burglars, if a break-in does occur you will most likely be able to help the police to identify the culprits.
Don't see home security as an unnecessary extra expense, think of it as safeguarding your investment. Why get yourself a dream home, like this beautiful property from CoupDeVille, if you're not going to protect it? Plus, your home insurance premium will decrease if you have an alarm so everything evens out.
If you are building your new home from scratch or moving into a property that could use some new windows, always make sure that you opt for toughened glass. The harder it is for someone to get into your home, the less likely they will keep trying or wasting their time.
Home security really boils down to common sense measures being put into place so think about small changes you can make to up your protection. While replacing all of your windows might not be a small endeavour, it will certainly pay for itself in the long run and could improve the energy efficiency of your home too, thus saving you some money.
If you can, try to make your windows difficult to access from the outside as this will be a very visual way to deter potential break-ins. If your home looks like too much hassle to scale, you should be safer from unwanted visitors and the consequences thereof.
If you can't make your windows less attainable, why not think about added home security measures such as bars? We know this won't look hugely pretty but if you only put them in place when you are out of the house, you won't have to see them and you will have peace of mind.
Never ever try to convince yourself that a cheap front or back door will be enough as it won't. Experienced criminals will know exactly what to look for so if you have some flimsy doors in place you will automatically become a target.
Multi-point locking doors are now considered to be the safest options as they require a lot of brute force to break down and even then, there is no guarantee you will be able to get in. These are also the only types of door that insurance companies will accept to start you a policy.
If you have a large property, or even a modest one, that also has a number of outbuildings, such as workshops, sheds and garages, we suggest that you take the time to alarm them all if they contain anything valuable. Don't waste your efforts on a shed that just has your bins in it but for garages, in particular, a separate alarm system is a good idea.
You never know what is being targeted by criminals so while you might think your home is the most at risk, if you have a nice car, that could be an easier target. Home security needs to be extended throughout your grounds so don't overlook the outside.
Often an access point for ambitious criminals, gardens can not only get them closer to your home but also offer cover in the form of your plants and trees. Don't let this happen by beefing up your home security to include your garden.
Bright motion-detector floodlights are one of the best deterrents out there but we have another idea as well. Place animal deterrents in your garden too, at strategic points where your pets won't be affected by them. As soon as a potential burglar breaks the laser line a high pitched noise will ring out. The best part is, these installations are very reasonably priced and easy to come by at your local garden centre.
For more home security tips, see this Ideabook: Selecting Your Security Gates. Let's really make your home your fortress!