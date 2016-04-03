The Horseshoe House

The bungalow is currently celebrating a brilliant comeback. These classic single-storey houses with their characteristic flat roofs were hugely popular in the UK and Europe during the 60s and 70s.
Since so many of us lived in a bungalow, or had friends and relatives who did, we feel a strong sense of nostalgia for these types of homes. Excitingly, a growing number of architects, designers and bungalow enthusiasts feel that the bungalow can be re-imagined to meet the needs of a modern family and we're excited to show you inside one of these next generation bungalows to you today.
Come and see what a top architect from Germany has created by scrolling down…
Pictured glowing in the evening is the new generation of bungalow. With its modern aesthetics, open floor plan and innovative architectural ideas, Spiekermann Architecture have taken the best from today's home design and applied it within a classic context.
From our perspective we see the home has a very open and transparent form that consists of large expanses of glass sheets around the edges. We'll admit, we don't remember the older bungalows shining like the one pictured so we're keen to see how this home looks during the daytime.
On a bright and sunny day we can fully appreciate the architecture and modern outlook of the new bungalow. A lush lawn and mature trees surround the home, which is positioned on the edge of a residential estate from the 60s. The setting integrates harmoniously with the bungalow concept thanks to the sensitive design of the building.
The home takes on a U-shaped design that is centred upon an atrium that connects the internal setting. The atrium connects also with a small decking and further on towards the garden.
With nearly 240 square metres of floorspace to work with, the interiors are something special…
One enters via a wide hallway, which leads into the large living zone that boasts double-height ceilings and a décor that is filled with personality. Every piece of furniture found within the home was considered for its position, function and the way it contributed to the user experience.
We love the choice of timber side table, which is topped with a surprising arrangement of ornaments and crafts. Opposite, the gold framed mirror brings a touch of class to the hallway.
The design intent for the interiors was always to maintain an uncomplicated outlook. The architects have introduced volume, air and light to the internal setting via high ceilings and the transparent surfaces.
Silver-infused timber floorboards unite the living zones together while the exposed concrete ceiling does the same. With timber and concrete as the framing, the homeowners have shown off their knack for interior decorating and have created a memorable setting filled with many exciting personal furnishing and finishes.
Not just a pretty face, the new building is triple-glazed, has a gas condensing boiler with solar support for domestic water heating and a ventilation system.
Seamless transition between the inside and atrium has been achieved through continuity of materiality and crisp detailing. An interrupted flow for those moving between spaces is made thanks to the sliding doors which can be pulled across to the side.
The scene is set for lazy summer afternoons with places for lounging, dining and entertaining. One can imagine BBQs with family and friends being a regular in this perfect setting.
We finish up the tour by peeping our heads into the tiny dimensions of the shower. Those showering are in for an amazing experience since they are completely enclosed by the concrete surfaces. That shower nozzle is something special with it's blue LED light setting.
All in all, Spiekermann Architecture strongly believe their newest creation could be the choice for many people looking for a home containing all the necessary modern conveniences within a modest and well-known bungalow frame.
