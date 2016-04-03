Top 5 Projects of the Week: Unconventional Luxury Home to a Radical Terrace Makeover

We're back! Following a short Easter break we're returning with our homify Top 5 and we're making up for lost time with a bang as this week's selection is one of our very favourites.

A quick explanation for the uninitiated: the homify Top 5 is a round up of the most popular articles of the last seven days. Simple? That's how we roll.

First you'll see our yellow jersey wearing champ, which is a luxurious but unconventional family home in London. Scroll down a little further to learn about the basics of building your very own fire pit and then prepare to be dazzled by a couple of radical before and after projects: one is a Buckinghamshire townhouse and the other, a terrace in sunny Portugal. Last but certainly not least, we'll give you a second opportunity to check out an awesome vision of alternative living from South Korea.

Told you it was going to be a great collection, huh?!

Now let's get started and don't forget to let us know which was your favourite article in the comments!