The Wow House

Direct from one of Germany's best architecture firms CF Moller Architecture, is this stunning two-storey family home. Blessed with beautiful surroundings and scenic outlooks, the house takes full advantage of the views and its proximity to nature on three sides.
The home is pinned and organised around a tall, double-height central space, which forms as the heart of the house and ties together every room with open views spanning both floors. It is a living space designed for comfortable and easy living where a family can grow.
Let's begin exploring the home in detail!
What we see in the picture is a dwelling that appears as a bold piece of contemporary architecture. The two levels appear much like a sculpture in the way they are formed.
Notice how CF Moller Architecture have designed the ground and upper floor as mirrored parallelograms, creating a vast array of open and covered terraces and niches on both levels. Framing the façade is the dark patinated zinc and contrasting warm-toned inner lining of hardwood mouldings that make for a truly unique residence from the street.
The home’s proximity to green surroundings is enhanced by the generous, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and flowing transitions between indoors and out. The glass doors open up the internal setting directly onto a paved area outside where one can relax. Built as cantilever design, we can see how the upper level volume protrudes outwards over the paving area to provide shade for those spending time underneath.
Seen above on the upper level is a glass enclosed terrace, which is a private feature of the master bedroom. The terrace faces both east and west, ensuring that both sunrise and sunset can be enjoyed.
Moving a few paces back, it's noticeable how the building has been weaved into the landscape's story by creating a dialogue between the house and its broader setting. The end result is a house with a skilfully crafted and powerful form that resonates strongly with the picturesque nature.
The tranquillity of the garden can be felt within the internal setting thanks to a thoughtful home layout with plenty of large voids and transparent surfaces, making it a relaxing and peaceful home to spend time within.
The internal flow and well-proportioned spaces found within the home make for an outstanding living setting for the family residing within. Each interior volume has been designed to relate to another, creating a healthy living environment with a natural ventilation.
Here is the entrance hall besides the mesmerising stairs formed from recycled concrete. The stairs lead to the master bedroom and second large bedroom. Both feature their own bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and morning terrace.
As with the rest of the residence, the living spaces keep their focus on a natural appeal. You'll notice that covering the handcrafted kitchen units is the gorgeous, caramel infused timber that brings a sense of warmth to the space and contrasts against the polished concrete flooring.
This home has been designed with light in mind, making it a delight in every season. Every room captures the winter sun and summer shade with skylights, large voids and those floor-to-ceiling glass walls all doing their part.
Beside the sculptural staircase is a brick fireplace that offers ample space to exhibit works of art.
White has been chosen as the colour of choice for the ceiling and walls to emphasise the interior architecture of the space.
Throughout the home, large tile floors, pigmented oak floors, handmade kitchen units and custom-fired brick provide a contrasting balance with the house’s light tones, forming textural surfaces that accentuate the ever changing light.
A hidden feature of the home is the green roof garden located on top of the double garage. The rooftop garden plays its role in keeping the home's internal setting a moderate temperature all year round, even when the heat rises and the sun's harsh rays are beating down.
