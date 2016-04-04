The Wow House

Direct from one of Germany's best architecture firms CF Moller Architecture, is this stunning two-storey family home. Blessed with beautiful surroundings and scenic outlooks, the house takes full advantage of the views and its proximity to nature on three sides.

The home is pinned and organised around a tall, double-height central space, which forms as the heart of the house and ties together every room with open views spanning both floors. It is a living space designed for comfortable and easy living where a family can grow.

Let's begin exploring the home in detail!