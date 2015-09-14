Staircases: 10 fantastic designs!

Dwellings are often comprised of a number of floors. Some abodes may be simply two storeys, while others may be five or more. However, they all share one thing in common: they are connected with stairs. Stairs are designed to allow smooth navigation between various levels, maximising a houses effectiveness, and always in a stylish manner.

The materials incorporated and implemented today are varied, but all employ a sense of practicality, as well as style and sophistication. Generally, staircases are a necessity for any multi-levelled abode, and because of this, architects constantly seek to provide great style and functionality.

So let's begin our list. We have compiled 10 of the most commonly used materials, all in fantastic designs that we are sure you will love!