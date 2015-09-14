Staircases: 10 fantastic designs!

Dwellings are often comprised of a number of floors. Some abodes may be simply two storeys, while others may be five or more. However, they all share one thing in common: they are connected with stairs. Stairs are designed to allow smooth navigation between various levels, maximising a houses effectiveness, and always in a stylish manner.
The materials incorporated and implemented today are varied, but all employ a sense of practicality, as well as style and sophistication. Generally, staircases are a necessity for any multi-levelled abode, and because of this, architects constantly seek to provide great style and functionality.
So let's begin our list. We have compiled 10 of the most commonly used materials, all in fantastic designs that we are sure you will love!
Timber is among the materials most widely used in home decoration. As an expert firm in stairs and railings Broda Schody-Dywanowe utilises this raw material to create a beautiful modern staircase. The featured style is a design that offers elegance, and is extremely pleasing to the eye. Each of the steps is carved and polished to highlight its form and shape. This minimal yet sophisticated design emphasises the naturalness of this material, and is also highly durable.
In modern design, resistant materials that also have a beautiful and simple appearance, are highly sought after. They fit perfectly with decorations seeking innovation and simplicity, that is, an interior design that does not have excessive elements, or more than is necessary.
Keeping this in mind, the designers at Kaiser Schody chose these thick mica stairs, which also illuminate the space with a blue light, perfect for breaking the shadows. This design also incorporates protective glass, and exudes simplicity.
The sophistication of this material is what makes the designer Enesca choose it as the main element in this modern staircase. Accompanied by the railing and aluminium fittings, it creates an abundance of light and space, harmonising perfectly with the room. Its tones and décor look to splurge elegance and modernity, without resorting to a saturation of elements.
This interior staircase by architect Ignazio Buscio is made entirely of aluminium, a material that is mainly used in the frame of a house because of its strength and durability. Aluminium supports large amounts of weight and tolerates the elements that exist within the home, such as moisture or heat. This design also creates stylised lines, as can be seen on the steps and handrails.
Allstairs Trappenshowroom have designed this interior concrete staircase. Utilising the same material for both walls and floors, these designers are at the forefront of concrete home decoration. Although the material is usually painted or decorated, this design is raw and sophisticated. In this example, the whole aesthetic of the staircase rests with the individual stairs, and accompanied with a white tone and understated metallic handrails, the space is in total harmony with the environment.
These stairs have been forged and designed with the purest essence of eclectic appeal, which allows the staircase to serve as a structure and at the same time as decoration. Each one of the steps has a surface achieved by a careful design of loops and curves, which has been obtained with a specific blacksmithing technique. Additionally, the handrail and balustrade are made with this material characterising quality and style.
The beautiful design belongs to the firm Mapиг Octpoymoba
and is perfect for environments where tradition is a priority.
The staircase shown in this image is designed by Decormarmi Srl and consists of a fully covered, marble feature. It offers beauty, elegance, strength, and above all versatility. Given its neutral tone, it easily adjusts to fit in with any décor, whether extremely simple and minimalist, or rather full of decorative elements. This staircase is a classic, and in a nutshell provides a material that easily adapts to different tastes.
This staircase follows a minimalist style and is made by the
Spanish-French Henka Arquitectos. They opt for an intriguing look, with each of the steps cut into identical sheets, which are then moulded into a rectangular form and embedded into the wall. Utilising this kind of metallic materials involves strength and firmness, and is certainly a great choice as the design does not require a handrail to contribute to its strength.
The Mexican firm Arquitectura en Proceso appeals to the firmness of stamped concrete to design this entire staircase. It stands out for its solidity and beautiful appearance, ranging in different grey tones, which provide the area hosting this wide staircase a fresh air and awareness. This material, both covered and natural, is becoming a favourite for the home interiors, as it appeals to those who want to break from traditional decorative schemes.
Designed by Domenico Pastore at (DP)a Studio, this staircase features stone as the element that takes centre stage. This material denotes naturalness and tradition, and is undoubtedly the ideal solution when seeking an interior that exudes the Mediterranean. The Italian firm let the stone enhance its shades of terracotta and red to give that cosy feel, and contrast it with white walls, which provide an ambient brightness.
