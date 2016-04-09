​The homify guide to a sweet smelling home

Does your home look good? If you follow our homify tips, we are sure that it most definitely does. But does it smell good as well?

Making your home or apartment a positive place can sometimes be as quick and easy as changing the scent. It might sound barmy, but scents can affect one’s mood and work performance. Just think about walking into your home after a hard day’s work and being greeted with the sweet smell of cinnamon and warm, baking cookies – how would that not perk up somebody’s spirit?

To aid us in our argument, just think of all the monies that are spent on candles, oil diffusers, scents sprays and more. It is most definitely proven that a fresh-smelling home can make us much happier than a non-smelling (or worse, stinking) one.

So, to set you on the road to success and happiness, find herewith our choice of scents for the relevant rooms in your home.

You’re welcome!