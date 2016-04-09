​The homify guide to a sweet smelling home

Does your home look good? If you follow our homify tips, we are sure that it most definitely does. But does it smell good as well?
Making your home or apartment a positive place can sometimes be as quick and easy as changing the scent. It might sound barmy, but scents can affect one’s mood and work performance. Just think about walking into your home after a hard day’s work and being greeted with the sweet smell of cinnamon and warm, baking cookies – how would that not perk up somebody’s spirit?
To aid us in our argument, just think of all the monies that are spent on candles, oil diffusers, scents sprays and more. It is most definitely proven that a fresh-smelling home can make us much happier than a non-smelling (or worse, stinking) one.
So, to set you on the road to success and happiness, find herewith our choice of scents for the relevant rooms in your home.
You’re welcome!
Baking and cooking up a storm in the kitchen can lead to a myriad of different smells. That’s not necessarily a bad thing; however, it all depends on what dishes you've been conjuring up in your culinary space.
So why not treat your kitchen (and yourself) to a citrus scent? It’s clean, fresh, and – more importantly – not stale. Citrus is a fantastic and sweet-smelling way of eliminating cooking scents, so get right on it. Turn on your stove. Simmer water in a small saucepan and add citrus slices and herbs, like lavender or mint. Lemon, lime, orange, and bergamot also fall into this fragrance family, so mix and match it up occasionally to change that kitchen scent.
homify hint: Are you a devoted follower of Feng Shui? Well then, even more reason to add citrus to your kitchen, as Feng Shui teaches us that it stimulates the mind and improves the mood.
Insufficient sleep can take a toll on your energy, productivity, mood, and overall quality of life. So, leave those sheep alone and rather bring in some plants and flowers that promote sleep and relaxation. Along with their purifying benefits, they will also look great and add some vitality to your bedroom.
Plants that help to promote sleep include:
• Lavender: Perhaps the most well-known of all plants when it comes to inducing sleep and dipping anxiety levels. So, place a beautiful lavender plant on your nightstand.
• Aloe Vera: It emits oxygen at night, making for a more peaceful slumber. It’s also one of the easiest plants to grow and maintain, as it tolerates ‘neglect’ well and doesn't require frequent watering.
• English Ivy: Studies have shown that this leaf can improve symptoms of allergies or asthma. This evergreen vine looks stunning in an indoor hanging basket, or placed on a ledge where the leaves can trail down. But since it is toxic to children and pets, please remember to keep it out of reach!
homify hint: For a more romantic bedroom vibe, choose a floral like ylang-ylang, jasmine, or rose.
If your home office causes your energy levels to take a dip around mid-afternoon, light a peppermint candle. Research suggests that this energetic scent can enhance your alertness while lowering your anxiety- and fatigue levels.
Citrus can also do the trick. A study at Northumbria University found that exposure to lemon balm can increase cognitive performance and mood.
homify hint: Need some boosting in departments other than the brain? Slather yourself with peppermint body lotion while working out. Your exercise routine will seem easier than it does when you omit the lotion, and will leave you feeling less frustrated. The peppermint scent will make you feel that you are performing better and with more vigour. So, even if you are not a sports star, peppermint will make you think that you are!
Your living room is most probably where you do most of your entertaining. Therefore, doesn’t it make sense that its fragrance should be soft and satisfying?
Try adding a cedarwood or sandalwood scent with a hint of lavender or vanilla. Lavender is known for its relaxing qualities, which will make your guests feel more comfortable.
homify hint: Put the magic back in your carpet. To refresh stale carpet odours, add 10 drops of essential oil to 200 grams of baking soda, mix together well, and store in an airtight container for about 2 days. Before using the mixture, give it one final stir, sprinkle onto your carpets, and leave to infuse for a few hours. Vacuum the carpets, and enjoy clean, fresh-smelling carpets throughout your home.
What is worse than typical bathroom smells? How about the choke-inducing chemical smell of spray air freshener layered on top of it?
When it comes to masking bathroom smells, natural and non-toxic deodorizers are actually the more successful option. They are also a lot friendlier to people who are allergic or sensitive to synthetic perfumes. So, try the following:
Water and essential oil in a plug-in: While your standard plug-in air freshener is filled with chemical perfumes, the concept of an electrical scent diffuser is not a bad one. Empty out, wash, and dry the bulb from a plug-in air freshener. Then fill with water and a few drops of essential oil.
Eucalyptus oil: Its minty scent will remain in the toilet once you flush. Simply put a few drops into your toilet before using it, take care of business, flush, and Bob’s your uncle.
Diffusers can be placed where desired and forgotten about, which makes them good for continual overall ambiance. Some diffuser packaging can be quite unattractive, so rather pour the liquid into one of your more fancy glass containers.
However, the popularity of scented candles cannot be ignored. As we all know, candles are prime choice for an intimate event, like a romantic dinner or a shared bath, because they’re not only about the scent. The light they give off helps to set the mood as well. Plus, candlelight makes everybody look good!
Tough decision, indeed: it is difficult to choose the one as you cannot ignore the speciality and unique characteristics of the other. But we say: go for the one that you know will benefit your mood (and your home) the best!