Rented garden: what are your rights?

When it comes to gardening, there’s nothing like a bit of creativity to make digging around in dirt more pleasurable. Deciding which flowers to plant where, starting your own herb garden from scratch, perhaps even adding a water feature? Who knew that therapy could be this much fun?

However, being in charge of a rental garden (as in the garden that came with your house/apartment that you’re renting) does put some constraints on your green fingers. As that lawn or patch of ground is not legally your possession, you, unfortunately, are a bit restricted with conjuring up your own wonderland / jungle / whatever theme you were planning on.

But just how much are you allowed (and not allowed) to do with your rental garden? Does mowing the lawn count as your responsibility or the owner’s? And what if you want to add some nice patio furniture to spruce up that garden space – do you send the bill to your landlord?

Let’s see what your rights are…