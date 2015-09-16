Your browser is out-of-date.

The Small House with Something to Hide

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
The term 'luxury' is bandied around ad nauseam by almost every designer, developer or property agency in relation to their latest home development. However, few have the experience or knowledge to ensure that their development lives up to the standard expected. The home we are about to take a tour of today was designed and overseen by the talented experts from Taller Estilo Arquitectura. They had been chosen by their clients safe in the knowledge that they had the experience and a portfolio that would guarantee they could live up to their promises of luxury. Continue reading to see why…  

What lies behind these walls?

Even a home of luxury can have a humble exterior.The house fits in unassumingly on the street with many passers by remaining blissfully unaware of the luxury that is hidden within. We love the cream shade chosen for the front façade which interplays wonderfully with the boldness of the timber door.   

Welcome home

A hallway that is bright and open greets the owners and guests alike to the home. The design team have chosen an all-white colour scheme for the walls and ceilings to ensure that the furnishings and items placed in the spaces are appropriately emphasised. 

Smart design

Tile flooring throughout the communal areas was chosen for both stylish and practical reasons. Firstly, the look of the tiles helps create a premium aesthetic in line with experts ethos of delivering a luxury product to their clients. Secondly, the tiles material will help keep the communal areas cool during the hotter months of the year. 

Sleep easy

On the other side of the home away from the noisier communal rooms is the master bedroom. Well love the décor achieved in the master bedroom which consists of plenty of colour and high quality finishes. 

Private courtyard

In a quiet corner of the home there's a bedroom that has its very own private courtyard. It's a special retreat that boasts cosy features for times of rest. Admire the natural connection between the bedroom and the courtyard thanks to the choice of transparent surfaces. During the night the doors can remain open to allow a cool breeze to enter the bedroom which will help aid a peaceful nights rest. 

Jump in!

Our tour of the house ends within the outdoor setting that comes complete with a luxurious lap pool. The design of the outdoor area is long and lean and is framed by the rawness of an exposed brick wall. Days will be spent sunbathing followed by the occasional dip in the crystal clear water of the pool. At night the area lightens up to allow for a beach party and endless socialising with who ever drops by. 

For another beautiful home check out: Thinking outside the square.

The Yin Yang House
Would you design a home similar to this? Let's hear your thoughts by writing a comment below. 

No, Thanks