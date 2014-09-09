Happy Birthday Renzo Piano!

In this ideabook, we celebrate the birthday of the star of Italian architecture, Renzo Piano, who will be 77 years old this Sunday! Recognition and awards for this creative talent are numerous and impressive; in 1998 he received the coveted Pritzker Prize for his outstanding contribution to the field. And, as much as we can, here at homify we still want to make our own tribute to him to mark the occasion of his birthday.

We have therefore put together a retrospective of his colossal work, which spans almost half a century, through flagship projects that have marked his career. The list of his projects is vast and beloved by many, and it was difficult to choose which buildings to present. We finally settled on seven exceptional projects that mark the urban landscape of European cities (with one Japanese exception!), just like the seven wonders of the world. You will see in these projects, we hope, the sensitive and learned work of a talented architect, who has a unique design language and a passion that unites both major technological innovations and environmental responsibility. Ready to blow out the candles? Happy Birthday, Mr. Renzo Piano!