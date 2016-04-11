​The homify guide to arranging your home audio

It’s all about the bass… and the treble, too. Investing in a decent sound system is the key to a range of leisure activities. Whether it is hosting movie night and popping in the latest action blockbuster, or just putting on some smooth background classics while typing away at your desk, the quality of your speakers speak volumes (no pun intended).

Since musicians and Hollywood big-shots put months and multi-millions into creating their chart-topping work, we, of course, want to enjoy every beat as best as we can. But to get the best effect when it comes to sound (whether we’re listening to Tchaikovsky or Rammstein, or getting a kick out of the latest musical), there’s a range of factors to consider that involves a bit more than simply plugging that speaker into the correct outlet.

So, whether you’re looking for premium sound quality in your home office or your living room, take note of the following tips for your sound system’s speakers.