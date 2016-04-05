The Hottest House in Hollywood

Offering a rare insight into the lives of the rich and famous is this luxurious residence located in an exclusive neighbourhood of Hollywood. The home is situated on the street made famous by The Beatles song of the same name: Blue Jay Way.

The multi-million home by McClean Design is what many of us would imagine an A-list celebrity's home to look like. Although we cannot reveal the owner of this exclusive residence, we can give you an unrestricted tour!

Scroll down through the photographs as captured by Nick Springett.