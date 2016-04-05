The Hottest House in Hollywood

Offering a rare insight into the lives of the rich and famous is this luxurious residence located in an exclusive neighbourhood of Hollywood. The home is situated on the street made famous by The Beatles song of the same name: Blue Jay Way.
The multi-million home by McClean Design is what many of us would imagine an A-list celebrity's home to look like. Although we cannot reveal the owner of this exclusive residence, we can give you an unrestricted tour!
Scroll down through the photographs as captured by Nick Springett.
Whether it's the large private garden, swimming pool or one of the many terraces, gaining quick and easy access to the outdoors was the number one priority in this pad. Internal living spaces function as one with the outdoor setting, which was designed to be the centre stage for exclusive Hollywood parties.
If lighting is used well it can change the atmosphere and the mood of a room. The same applies to an outdoor area. The lighting in this outdoor set up is a step beyond anything we've seen before. From the endless line of spotlights that border the exterior to the dramatic fire pit beside the seating area, this outdoor lighting has been designed to create party atmosphere at the flick of a switch.
Thanks to its elevated position high up the Hollywood Hills, there are panoramic views of downtown and west Los Angeles all the way to Santa Monica, the Pacific and Catalina Island. Captured in the evening is just a small portion of the spectacular view available from one of the terraces.
Nobody likes to feel as if they're cooped up in a confined space so the architects have eliminated any unnecessary walls or barriers to create a home that is so very open and free-flowing. Sliding glass doors, which are full length and width, have been chosen to create a connection between the interior and outdoor setting and allow those inside to move freely between spaces.
With downtown Los Angeles on the horizon, the effect created by the sliding doors in the master bedroom is spectacular to say the least. The design of this bedroom maximises access to the panoramic views as it incorporates moveable glass panels, which wrap around most of the perimeter.
What could be more enjoyable than sitting down on the comfy armchair with the doors open as the warm rays of sunshine pour into the room?
Just like most items found within the home, the large indoor plant was a bold and luxurious choice that pays off big time. The lush foliage that rises right up and touches the ceiling makes the room feel and look so fresh.
One feature in particular that stands out inside the bathroom is the glass screen for the shower. It seems like a fitting interior element for the bathroom considering how most of the house displays its self as a transparent wonder.
Although we're also drawn to the very inviting Jacuzzi bath, we're turning our attention to the gorgeous cabinets, which are of the ever popular minimalist style. These cabinets are completely seamless and are opened with a soft touch.
Every bedroom is paired with its own walk-in wardrobe large enough to meet the needs of even the biggest shopaholic. Lining the walls is a diversity of storage options that will keep each of the hundreds of outfits found within well ordered. There is so much storage here that even a ladder is required to reach the highest placed items!
The kitchen is designed for a sociable and practical arrangement. The focus of the room is the island bench, which can be used as a place for the usual meal preparation or even as a bar for late night cocktails. Clean lines, clever storage solutions and minimalist design are the order of the day with the stainless steel appliances hosted within seamless cabinets.
To make life simple, the appliances along with the lighting, music, climate control and security are all connected to an automatic central system. Pretty much everything can be controlled through a phone or tablet—even if the owners are away from home!
The lounge is a cosy spot where time is best spent in the presence of good company. The glass walls allow natural light to flood in, creating a cheerful ambience that's emphasised by the indoor plants and monochrome colour scheme.
Timber pieces have been brought in to the scheme with great effect. The contrast of the wooden elements against the monochrome décor creates a vibrant and dynamic impression and it just goes to show how combining two striking visual elements can be more effective than splashes of colour.
The dining area, like the rest of the home, is always light-filled and inviting. There is perfect blend of modern design and vintage style that comes together so well in this interior.
The dining table is contemporary in design whilst hosting a more traditional pairing of brown leather dining chairs. This type of chair design brings a certain warmth to the space and complements the intricate stitchings of the floor rug underfoot. Housed in its own metal framing is the spectacular chandelier light that draws the attention in more ways than one.
