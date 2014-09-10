Design in the details

They say the devil is in the details, but we all know that when it comes to good interior decorating, its the details that make the design. All the little elements, those things that may be easy to overlook at first, are what give a space character and depth, and make it memorable. From the keepsakes that we display, to the intricate carvings in the furniture, it's the small stuff that counts for the most. Today on homify, we take a minute to focus on the details, bringing you ideas and examples of little touches that will add a totally new depth to your home.