The Premier Pad in Poole

Now this is an unusual project that we bring you today, as far from just being one home, the design team in place, David James Architects, reveal that it is in fact a development of, Three luxury homes, all featuring a double garage, study, wine room, pantry and laundry room. Two of the houses also have indoor swimming pools and gymnasiums.

We feel sure that we could cope with having the house that is sans pool but in order to give you a more inclusive overview of this project as a whole, we have pulled together our favourite snapshots of all the houses so you can see what a luxury development this was.

Prepare to start packing your bags in a bid to move in because these are not your average homes…