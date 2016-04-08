Take a walk on the wild side with interior leather

Leather is one of those fabulous materials that will always speak of luxury and elegance, meaning that unless you're vegan, you will probably be keen to inject a little timeless class into your home in the form of some amazing leather interior touches.
Before taking the plunge and welcoming leather into your home make sure that you have really considered all the factors that go along with it. The last thing you want is to embrace a luxury material that you then don't have the capacity to maintain. We've put together a list of things to think about before going for a leather interior so take a look and then, let's get luxurious!
Just as with any material, there is not just one type of leather and each will need a different kind of care and maintenance schedule. We aren't just talking about the difference between smooth leather and soft-touch suede, either.
We adore this bed from Living It Up but would you know how to maintain and condition this leather? Is it Nappa, full-grain or something else? You can't deny that this bed makes the whole room look absolutely phenomenal but make sure you have done some research into the kinds of leather that would best suit you and your household before saying yes to a leather interior design scheme.
If you thought that leather interior items would only come in brown or black, you'd be very wrong. While dark and tan shades might be the most natural incarnation of the material, it is entirely possible to have leather created for you in any colour that you can dream of.
Searching for coloured leather might be a costly endeavour but if you are looking to raise your luxury home décor game, why not really go for it? Just imagine how opulent an armchair, upholstered in a rich purple leather would be. So unique, too!
Welcoming a leather interior design scheme into your home doesn't have to mean that you simply purchase a sofa or an armchair. You can start thinking a little more outside the box than that. If you have a home office, why not consider something truly decadent, like a leather wrapped desk?
This would work especially well in a more masculine style room as the rich material would add a dark undertone to an already serious room. For a little more cohesion you could look to create a TV surround with the same shade of leather.
It's all very well knowing exactly what you want and where you are going to put it but if you do decide to adopt a leather interior you need to be sure that you also know how to clean it. Despite the relatively robust nature of the material itself, leather is easily damaged by harsh cleaning products so don't make that mistake!
Different types of leather will need specialist cleaning products used on them so, when you make any leather purchases, be sure to ask for some advice about the best ways to keep the material fresh and clean. There are a lot of old wives tales out there too but try to listen to the experts.
Maintaining leather is not the same as cleaning it. That's the first important thing to know. The second thing is that maintaining a luxury fabric is exceptionally important because if you don't you could see your expensive furniture cracking and splitting, which is not repairable.
For a timeless leather interior you want to make sure that your material softens over time and gets buttery, not tough and the best way to do this is to regularly massage in a specific leather treatment cream. Again, this is something to ask the person you buy your furniture from.
Here we are at the million dollar question! How much will a leather interior cost? The answer, unfortunately, is how long is a piece of string? As there are so many different types of leather the prices will vary hugely, not to mention that it all depends how much you buy.
If you are opting for one large statement sofa, for example, your leather interior will cost significantly less than someone's who has a full suite. There is no 'one price applies to all' rule when it comes to using luxury materials in your home but research really will be your best friend for getting the best deal possible.
For more lovely leather inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Luxurious Leather Chairs. A statement chair is a great way to start your new love for leather!