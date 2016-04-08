Getting your home dinner party ready

Hosting a dinner party can be a lot of fun but it can also bring about a little home anxiety! Will your guests like how you've decorated? Will the menu go down well with everyone? How should you embellish the table? We don't want you to forget that dinner parties are meant to be fun and sociable so have put together some top tips to help you.
Rather than panicking about your impending dinner party, use our checklist to make sure that you are ready and only have to think about what you are going to wear. After all, your guests are coming to see you and enjoy your company so perfect table settings are just a bonus!
Dinner parties always need a definite menu in place as these days there are so many variations in dietary requirements it is advisable to get in touch with your guests to see if anyone has any allergies. Draft your menu and send it out to everybody and if you need to adapt it, they can let you know.
Don't think of menu planning as too formal as it really is just a courtesy and helps to make people with specific dietary requirements feel like less of a hassle to accommodate. You can even make it fun by creating pretty menus to send out!
One thing that we think so many people get wrong when it comes to dinner parties is the lighting. It shouldn't be a tricky thing yet getting the right balance between intimate, cosy and useful seems to be a real challenge but there is a way to tackle it.
We think this space, featuring Future Light Design, is ideal for hosting a dinner party as the pendulum lights will give targeted illumination, while leaving the rest of the spotlights off will help to make the room feel cosier and more intimate. Candles are a nice touch too, if you want to get a little more romantic!
When it comes to hosting dinner parties that your guests will remember for a long time and for all the right reasons, you don't want to simply use your everyday crockery and cutlery, do you? We all seem to have a stash of 'best' items so now is the time to get them out.
Taking the time to use your best crockery, finest glasses and most expensive cutlery will make your guests feel as though you have really pushed the boat out and made a huge effort and, let's be honest, when else do you have an excuse to use napkin rings?
Choosing a colour scheme for your dinner parties will in part be dictated by how your dining room is already decorated. Naturally, if you want to have an all white soiree, hosting it in a room that is already decorated with a lot of black won't work so take your décor into account.
To bring about a colour scheme at a dinner party we think items such as table runners and napkins are the real star players. You can also add flowers in a suitable shade and, if you're feeling really extravagant, why not look for some new coloured wine glasses?
Dinner parties just aren't complete without a well placed vase of beautiful flowers but try to ask your guests if anyone has a pollen allergy as this could be a terrible trigger for them that leaves them poorly. In the event of having a sensitive guest on your list, there are alternatives to fresh cut flowers.
Succulents and cacti are beautiful and make light work of making a table setting look fantastic but if they don't suit your aesthetic, why not consider artificial flowers? They'll never die and will come in handy for any future parties, too!
Before starting to plan a host of dinner parties you need to make sure that you have the right facilities to accommodate a number of guests. We're talking about your table and chairs here! While you might have a table that is perfectly sized for your family, you need to think about how many people you imagine you will be cooking for regularly.
A perfectly proportioned dining table that looks great in your dining room will actually encourage you to keep hosting dinner parties so don't think of it as a big expense; it's an investment! A table that can be extended when needed would be a great solution.
For more dining room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Dining Room Ideas. There are some amazing tables and chairs out there!