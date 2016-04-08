Getting your home dinner party ready

Hosting a dinner party can be a lot of fun but it can also bring about a little home anxiety! Will your guests like how you've decorated? Will the menu go down well with everyone? How should you embellish the table? We don't want you to forget that dinner parties are meant to be fun and sociable so have put together some top tips to help you.

Rather than panicking about your impending dinner party, use our checklist to make sure that you are ready and only have to think about what you are going to wear. After all, your guests are coming to see you and enjoy your company so perfect table settings are just a bonus!