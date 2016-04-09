Growing vegetables in your small garden

Do you love the idea of being able to step outside your back door to grab some fresh produce to cook up for dinner? It sounds like heaven, don't you think? The problem is so many people believe that they need a large garden in order to be able to do this but a small outdoor space still offers a wealth of possibilities, too!

We've put together what we think are some fantastic tips for getting the most out of a small garden in order to grow vegetables of your own. Don't worry, you don't have to be a hardcore vegetarian to take part, you just need a desire to start being a little more self-sufficient!