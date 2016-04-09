Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 10—The Best Indoor Pools in the UK

press profile homify
Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern pool
We usually try to bring you some inspirational homes on a Saturday, to really spur on any weekend build plans you might be working through but this weekend, with the weather starting to get a little warmer, we thought it might be fun to dive into the world of home swimming pools.

We've found what we think are the Top 10 swimming pools in the UK so why not grab your bathing suit and come with us as we dip our toe into the world of ultimate luxury and relaxation? If this doesn't have you lusting after a pool for your home, we don't know what will!

10. Surrey

Private Villa, Surrey, Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. Modern pool
The embodiment of a fabulous modern pool, there was no way that we couldn't include this in our Top 10 swimming pools list. Everything about this amazing build has us envying the owners; from the beautiful glass roof that makes for idyllic starlight swims or sunny daytime lengths through to that wonderful stone wall. What a vision this is!

9. Hampstead Heath

Folio Design | The House on Hampstead Heath | Pool homify Modern pool
’In conjunction with KSR Architects, we created a major basement extension to provide additional wet leisure, gym and media facilities beneath the gardens.’ Folio Design have certainly mastered the art of the understated statement here, as would you just look at how amazing this pool is?

The tiled floor and media wall are making this utterly unique and breathtaking. No time for bathing suits here, let's just leap on in!

8. Canford Cliffs, Poole

Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern pool
With views out into the countryside, a gymnasium next door and that gorgeous natural granite wall all working together, this pool is something really special.

Housed on the ground floor of an incredible three-storey home, this secluded slice of tranquillity has grabbed our attention for all the right reasons and was a sure fire inclusion in our Top 10 swimming pools list.

7. London Dock

London Dock Aqua Platinum Projects Classic style pool deck level,pool,swimming pools,swimming pool,aqua platinum,london,london lifestyle,luxury,prestige,prestigious,project
Though still under construction as we publish this article, we had to give a mention to this beautiful swimming pool from Aqua Platinum Projects.

With an almost infinity pool style edge, this is set to bring the utmost in home luxury to life for some very lucky residents and that gold tiled wall is really blowing us away. Just imagine taking an evening dip in this incredible space!

6. River Thames

Pool Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern pool
We're willing to bet that you clicked through to this project to check this is actually a UK build and that's understandable; we barely believed it was either!

This amazing house has been given the full luxury treatment with the addition of an outdoor pool that wouldn't look remotely out of place in Monaco or somewhere equally as fabulous. If only we could guarantee great weather here!

5. St John's Wood

KSR Architects | Two Houses | Pool homify Classic style pool
Wow! Who knew that swimming pools could vary so much? We assumed it was just a case of digging a hole and popping in some water but it seems to be that if you can dream it, you can install it!

This vibrant disco-inspired pool looks stellar and, thanks to the surrounding columns, furniture and hot tub, this is luxury on a new level.

4. Bedford Gardens House

​Basement pool at Bedford Gardens house. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern pool Stone White
When you're stuck for ideas as to what to do with your basement, we don't think anything works quite as well as a swimming pool! Surprisingly light, airy and relaxing, we think this space is incredible.

Though it's finished simply, there is no lack of luxury here at all and those candle lanterns make us think about luxurious night-time swims. Divine!

3. The Sea House, Cornwall

The Sea House, Porth, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern pool
What's better than a gorgeous indoor pool with stunning views? One that's heated!

We are so in love with this slice of high class living that we couldn't not include it in our Top 10 swimming pools list and we think it's the perfect positioning that really sells this one. The pool itself is wonderfully simple, elegant and classic but just look at that backdrop. Utterly fabulous!

2. Winnington Road

Suburban villa: Winnington Road, Wolff Architects Wolff Architects Modern pool
’A magnificent spiral staircase leads down to this subterranean paradise, where a whole host of extravagant facilities can be found. The facilities range from an indoor swimming pool, to a gymnasium and home cinema, and even its own hair salon.’

What an amazing number of luxury additions to add to a home! Here we were thinking that a swimming pool was the height of extravagance and all along, you can do even more! Don't you just love all the gold accents?

1. Pool House

Pool House, Leighton Home Style Leighton Home Style Modern pool
A detached building that offers easy access to all-weather swimming, we love this pool house and everything it adds to the adjacent house. We know it might sound silly but we are always real suckers for some amazing lighting so this beautiful purple hue has really drawn us in and left us with no option but to include this in our Top 10 swimming pools list. Basement pools and outdoor pools are one thing, but a detached pool house? Dreamy!

For more Top 10 fun, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10 -The Most Amazing Mansions in the UK. While we are in the mood for luxury, take a look at these mansions that will blow you away!

The Home where Creativity Runs Wild
Would you love an indoor pool? Which of these was your favourite? Let us know in the comments!

