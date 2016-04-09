We usually try to bring you some inspirational homes on a Saturday, to really spur on any weekend build plans you might be working through but this weekend, with the weather starting to get a little warmer, we thought it might be fun to dive into the world of home swimming pools.

We've found what we think are the Top 10 swimming pools in the UK so why not grab your bathing suit and come with us as we dip our toe into the world of ultimate luxury and relaxation? If this doesn't have you lusting after a pool for your home, we don't know what will!