Getting to the root of your tree removal problem

First things first, let's get one thing straight; we love trees and are in no way advocating the unnecessary felling of them but there are occasions when you have little or no choice but to remove some leafy friends and when that is the case, you need to know how to safely remove them.

Knowing how to effectively and properly get rid of a tree that is causing damage to your home or is situated somewhere you want to build on is vital so take a look at our top tips for safe tree removal to see if you can cut out unnecessary hard work and danger.