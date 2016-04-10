The homify guide to pattern clashing

If you love the idea of getting a little braver with your colour and pattern choices then pattern clashing could be the perfect thing for you to try. It's not even as difficult as it might sound as with a few basic rules in place, you can create eye-catching, gorgeous displays quickly and easily.

Let's turn our backs on minimalist interiors for a little while and move away from the matchy-matchy rooms that we have grown up thinking were the norm and embrace something a bit more fun and outrageous. Come with us as we reveal our top tips for pattern clashing like a pro!