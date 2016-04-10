They saved up to add an amazing extension to their Victorian terrace

We all know that great things can come in small packages and this side return extension on a Victorian terrace house in Lambeth is proof incarnate.

The talented architects at Build Team, who were in charge of the project, reveal that, ’For this particular project, which is in the Telford Park Conservation Area, we took a sympathetic approach to retain the character and original fenestrations of the period sash windows. We ensured all work was subordinate to the host property.

The project was designed in a way to blend boundaries between the inside and outside spaces. This was achieved through the use of bi-fold doors and a level threshold. Marazi floor tiles were used for both the inside and garden space, the chosen floor surfaces for the inside and outside are of a very similar shape and colour to further help create a seamless connection between the two spaces.’

