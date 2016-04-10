They saved up to add an amazing extension to their Victorian terrace

We all know that great things can come in small packages and this side return extension on a Victorian terrace house in Lambeth is proof incarnate.
The talented architects at Build Team, who were in charge of the project, reveal that, ’For this particular project, which is in the Telford Park Conservation Area, we took a sympathetic approach to retain the character and original fenestrations of the period sash windows. We ensured all work was subordinate to the host property.
The project was designed in a way to blend boundaries between the inside and outside spaces. This was achieved through the use of bi-fold doors and a level threshold. Marazi floor tiles were used for both the inside and garden space, the chosen floor surfaces for the inside and outside are of a very similar shape and colour to further help create a seamless connection between the two spaces.’
We don't even need to see this project to know that we are going to absolutely love it. Anything that seeks to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces gets our vote, but let's take a closer look anyway and see how beautiful the end result is!
Side return extensions are always a little concerning as they can easily run the risk of looking like a secondary bolt on that just doesn't work but happily, this is not one of those examples. What we see here is a pretty house that has been blessed with extra space.
By keeping the building materials palette relatively neutral there has been no need to try and disguise the new addition. Rather, it has been allowed to stand alone and draw some attention to itself for all the right reasons.
What a modest and chic add on!
It's always lovely to see a project where future developments have been taken into account right from the start and completed alongside the main task, which is what we see here with this gorgeous little terrace that's nothing short of perfect for al fresco dining and socialising.
The white rendered wall looks superb and really blends in with the rest of the main house. Just look at those floor tiles and how wonderfully and seamlessly they move from outdoors to indoors.
This is clearly a project that had integration as a keyword.
If this isn't proof enough that small extensions can be gargantuan in impact we don't know what will be. We think this white space looks utterly homely, stylish and chic all at once, brilliantly bringing this newly open-plan area together.
Filled with light, thanks to the bi-folding doors and skylights, this is a room that seeks to not only allow for quality family time, but also sets itself apart as an inspirational extension style.
How many terraced houses are out there and how many of them would benefit from this type of add on?
While the floor space in this extension might not be as large or grand as some of the other home improvements we've looked at, what we really like here is just how well every inch has been used and how perfectly everything has been laid out.
No compromise has been made as to the ease of movement in this room and, even though a kitchen, dining room and lounge space have all been accommodated, everything feels breezy and relaxed.
That's what great design and an eye for proportion gets you!
We can't get over just how perfectly each of the separate components in this room are, both together as an open-plan whole and simultaneously standing alone in their own right. We think it's down to the clever use of lighting techniques.
This elongated skylight makes easy work of mirroring the dimensions of the table below and very much sets this area apart as the dining room. However, with the doors fully opened, it will soon become an extension of the patio.
You probably know by now what huge fans we are of those extra little personal touches that bring a project together, so what better way to add a little fun in a cyclist's home than by making breakfast bar stools from repurposed saddles? Amazing, aren't they? We're almost surprised not to see some vintage bikes hanging up on the wall as art.
A wonderfully modernised home, we think that the scaled back proportions of this build are wonderful and prevent the original beauty of the house from being overshadowed. There has been nothing taken away here, only added, and we're utterly inspired to see what terraces can offer.
