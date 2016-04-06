The American Dream Colonial Home

Now this is a home with an inspired design. You will soon see how the experts from Canexel appear to have taken the very best aspects from the colonial style and applied them within a modern context.
It is a house that presents itself as the ideal home solution, boasting a mix of original colonial features and modern conveniences to create a tantalising living experience. It is a home where one feels immediately at ease and, perhaps, a little bit envious of the lucky owners.
Come and discover all this home has to offer by scrolling down…
Now this is the type of house we'd love to call our own! From the classic pitched roof to the perfectly pruned rose garden, this home has the ultimate street appeal. We are big fans of the colonial style design, which looks perfect in this suburban context.
Despite the home looking entirely original in terms of its materials and finishes, the material used for the exterior panels is in fact very modern. The panels are formed with a combination of plastics and metal, designed to be high strength as well as resistant to any type of damage. These modern panels are the best possible alternative for timber and will help this house last a lifetime.
Those seeking colonial grandeur wont be disappointed after taking in all there is on show at the rear of the home. All the expected characteristics are present with every detail and finish coming together like the genuine thing.
The shaded seating area provides additional aesthetic appeal and, of course, the opportunity for hosting special events. The outdoor furniture positioned on the raised deck makes for an alluring space to enjoy the sun at any opportunity.
However, luring those further into the garden beyond the deck is another brilliant feature…
Yep, you guessed it, this home has a swimming pool!
This pool provides an instant focal point for days when the sun is out and the weather is perfect for a dip. However, even in the colder months this pool will see plenty of action since it has been installed with temperature control capabilities.
Creating a cosy setting for the whole family was a priority for the homeowners and it looks like they have done so successfully in the living room. The décor style isn't anything in particular, rather it has been created through the collection of personal items the family has gathered over the years.
We love how the walls have been placed with many pieces of colourful artwork and the bookshelves are filled to the brim with books and ornaments. It helps make the home look as if it has been lived in for years. We can picture the family gathering in this space and feeling so very at home.
We enter into the kitchen, which looks entirely modern in its outlook. Grabbing the attention right off the bat are those lime green cabinets, which appear to have been sealed with a high-gloss finish for a striking first impression. Notice too how the silver lining of the cabinets matches with the other metallic appliances found nearby, including that ultra-modern extractor to the left of image.
The outside deck is accessed directly from the kitchen via those sliding glass doors, which can be opened up to allow a cool breeze and the sunshine inside to freshen the whole house.
To perhaps mirror the kitchen downstairs, the central bathroom walls don a shade of green, too. The modernity of the bathroom is obvious as we notice the sleek and clean lines of the bathroom cabinets and the contemporary dual sink unit.
The whole bathroom space functions perfectly within its layout. This is thanks to a number of factors but we must say the well organised floorplan and the way the natural light magnifies the proportions of the space makes this the ultimate bathroom for those morning rushes.
A bright and cheery teenagers bedroom is located on the upper level. Since being the domain for a teenager, the décor takes on a more mature look compared to most child's bedrooms. There is a detectable blue theme on display as much of the furniture and general items match the tone of the sky blue walls.
This bedroom is also to be used for homework and study (hopefully) thanks to a computer desk and chair combination. There is also plenty of storage space for books, CDs and other things teenagers tend to accumulate. This should (in theory) make it easy for them to keep their room neat and tidy!
