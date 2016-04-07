The Super Special Scandinavian Style Flat

Nothing beats the look and feel of a home with Scandinavian style décor. It is difficult to explain why we love this style so much but we believe there's a sense of calmness and togetherness that makes Scandinavian décor that little bit special. When done correctly, like in this project, it is only natural for one to desire a compete home remodel in this style.

In this particular project, we gain insight into the clever minds at PracowniaPolka, who are experts at refreshing flats in need of attention. With the aim of creating an attractive and functional domain for a couple, the interior design team have kept things honest and natural.

Okay, it is time to begin exploring the flat! Let's start in the bathroom…