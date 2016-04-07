The Super Special Scandinavian Style Flat

Nothing beats the look and feel of a home with Scandinavian style décor. It is difficult to explain why we love this style so much but we believe there's a sense of calmness and togetherness that makes Scandinavian décor that little bit special. When done correctly, like in this project, it is only natural for one to desire a compete home remodel in this style.
In this particular project, we gain insight into the clever minds at PracowniaPolka, who are experts at refreshing flats in need of attention. With the aim of creating an attractive and functional domain for a couple, the interior design team have kept things honest and natural.
Okay, it is time to begin exploring the flat! Let's start in the bathroom…
Have you ever wondered why some homes just work? Not only in the way things are from an aesthetics point of view but also in the way things are organised and how the whole place functions as a whole. This is one of the occasions where everything just works.
The white walls and ceiling provide a neutral canvas for the bathroom to be filled with interesting pieces and accessories. The pattern tiles underfoot give the room a deeper tone and act as a way to break up the dominance of white.
The natural hue of the timber furniture evokes feelings of warmth and hospitality, whilst at the same time creating a natural setting. Adding interest to the walls and shelves are vintage and contemporary items, which have been placed throughout.
The genuine Scandinavian look begins in the bedroom with the hardwood floors. Wood is an important part of the Scandinavian style and should be chosen over plastics and metals at any opportunity.
Looking elsewhere, we are big fans of the bedside tables. One appears to be a common bedside table of a cool teal shade while the other is a dining chair.
Scandinavian textiles tend to be simple cottons. The bedsheets and pillows have simple black and white accents to bring interest to the space via pattern.
The effect natural light can have on a home should be never be underestimated. Since this flat's windows couldn't be widened for structural reasons, the interior designers made sure to coat the entire room in white to maximise the effect of the incoming light though the small window. As a result, the study looks and feels much lighter than it should.
The desk is even painted in white in order to render more light. We are big fans of the streamline shape of the desk, which keeps things no-fuss and focused.
In the living room the devil is in the details. Although on first impression the space appears grand in scale, it’s a relatively compact in a lot of ways. There's a sense of cosiness that's been achieved by the spatial arrangement along with the choice of furniture.
The open plan room is designed to maximise exposure to light and we can see how the glass doors pull light deep into the living room.
That very large couch makes this a setting that would be very difficult to leave in the evening, even when it is well past bedtime!
This kitchen reflects so much about the design intent from PracowniaPolka. Under the guise of a retro inspired décor is a fully functioning kitchen that can easily meet the demands of the busy household. Many of the custom fittings and appliances take on a vintage or retro form, helping the space feel familiar.
It seems obvious that the conventional stainless steel appliances and modern finishes would be unfitting inside a kitchen like this. Take for example the fridge, which has all the modern functionality one would need, though housed within a classic exterior.
Last but certainly not least, we discover a stimulating dining room. It is engaging to the senses since there's such a variety of different styles, textures and lighting effects at play. Though it all may look fun and spontaneous in its design, this dining room has been painstakingly organised to achieve the desired outcome.
Our attention is drawn to the multi-coloured seating that surrounds the grand timber dining table. We love the hanging lights above, which can be adjusted to a higher or lower setting depending upon the desired mood.
