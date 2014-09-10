Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Outdoor parties

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

Getting together with family and friends to have a good time is a wonderful way to balance out the obligations of everyday life. There are always reasons to celebrate—birthdays, weddings, corporate events or even just because! Sometimes, the best parties that those which arise spontaneously. But if we are honest, this is not usually what happens. Normally, there is a lot to do if you are planning a party. Tallying the guest list, selecting the food and drinks, determining the style of music, and also considering where you want to hold the party. First and foremost, there is the question of inside or outside. And even if the summer is coming to a close, today we want to give you a few suggestions for a successful outdoor party. Because… summer will come again! 

Design in the details
Which location do your prefer for an outdoor party? Share your opinions below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks