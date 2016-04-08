The Home where Creativity Runs Wild

Set within a small clearing in the middle of a lush landscape, this home is a celebration of modern interior design and speaks a language of creativity and the arts. A vibrant mix of furniture and accessories reflect the artist owner's passion for everything eclectic and out of the ordinary.
Despite being only recently completed, when one enters and explores the home it feels like the owner has lived there for decades. With thanks to the brilliant home design from Carlos Salles Architecture the owner has been provided with a canvas to explore her knack for interior decorating.
Let's begin exploring!
The home is located in the pristine Valley of the Vines, in Petrópolis, close to Rio de Janeiro. Having spent much of her life in this part of the world, local artist Ana Durães commissioned Carlos Salles Architecture to design her a personalised home. The new home would be a place for solitude and relaxation while also doubling up as an art studio.
As you can tell from the image, the Valley of the Vines makes for a perfect location to gain focus for artistic expression considering the untouched nature that's ever present.
By looking at the home from a side angle we gain a greater insight into the characteristics of the site and the architecture on display. We notice straight away how the drama of the landscape is mirrored by the materials and curved shape of the building.
Cast in concrete and steel supporter beams, the building is shaped like an S and curves over the slope in a delicate fashion. As a part of a confident balancing act, the building sits flat on the site with part of one end section overhanging over the landscape.
A curved porch runs the distance of the façade and connects to an al fresco dining area to the side.
The interiors are a collection of carefully conceived details and finishes. Each of the many varying design accents are perfectly resolved and form a perfect display of eclectic style.
Full of light, the inviting living room is a place brimming with personality. With the exposed concrete working as a base, the space is filled with many colours and textures, which are expressed through a number of different outlets.
The open plan is closed ever so slightly by a partial wall that hosts an ultra-modern fireplace.
To avoid the space feeling too cold, the concrete has been covered at any opportunity with art, natural materials and soft fabrics. Ana Durães' artwork can be seen hosted all across the room as well as her collection of vintage furniture.
If you impressed by the formed concrete of the fireplace then take a look at the incredible staircase! The staircase is comprised of a large slab of concrete for the base while timber slats and a black steel frame define the upper steps and supports. The almost sculptural form of the stairs looks so very fitting within this creative household.
Gained also from this image is an understanding of the home's layout and functions. The plan anchors via a central hub found at the ground level where areas for living, cooking and dining are all based. Accommodated on the upper level are the private rooms and studio space.
While it may be trendy in modern homes to conceal everything in the kitchen behind seamless cabinets, the design of this kitchen does the complete opposite and lets the many items that make up a kitchen be displayed openly and unashamedly.
There's something about seeing jars of grains and spices, plates, cutlery and other kitchenwares being displayed in the open. It makes the kitchen seem so homely!
The beauty and benefits of timber are well felt within the master bedroom where reams of timber have been installed against the wall. The warm, caramel tones and the unique beauty spots of the timber help to create a memorable feature wall within the sleeping space.
The king size bed faces a full height window that spans the entire length of the room, making for a fresh and beautiful awakening in the morning for those lucky enough to be arising here.
If you appreciate this style of home, don't miss: The House that’s the Talk of the Village.