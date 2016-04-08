The Home where Creativity Runs Wild

Set within a small clearing in the middle of a lush landscape, this home is a celebration of modern interior design and speaks a language of creativity and the arts. A vibrant mix of furniture and accessories reflect the artist owner's passion for everything eclectic and out of the ordinary.

Despite being only recently completed, when one enters and explores the home it feels like the owner has lived there for decades. With thanks to the brilliant home design from Carlos Salles Architecture the owner has been provided with a canvas to explore her knack for interior decorating.

Let's begin exploring!