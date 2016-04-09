The Heart-Stopping Home in Utopia

This tranquil beach house fosters a special connection with the landscape while providing an unbeatable lifestyle for those dwelling within. The architects have provided the lucky owners with expansive views that are carefully orchestrated to provide a sense of seclusion and connection to the dramatic coast.
The interiors are a reflection of the owner's desire for creating beautiful spaces and for settings where the whole family can gather to spend quality time together. A grand outdoor setting provides space for activities and large family events, while also including a breathtaking infinity pool, which too was positioned to embrace the view on offer.
Photography by Lukas Palic Photography.
Even within its stunning coastal backdrop this house is worthy of our attention. Considering its location it was unsurprising the architects have opted for an open and transparent façade since there is no risk of privacy loss from nosey neighbours.
Illuminated brightly, the interiors are on show through the glazings that stretch across the entire top floor. On the upper level there is a balcony that wraps around two sides of the home.
The outdoor setting provides the owners with their own sense of seclusion. They can spend their time embracing their warm and sunny location poolside without any cares in the world.
A sloping garden provided an opportunity to host native vegetation and perhaps local wildlife. Overall, the connection to the garden was an important part of the home's design, which sees both large and more intimate green spaces throughout the property.
The main communal zone is created via a floor plan that begins with a lounge area. Here there is a genuine relaxed vibe, which is all too fitting considering the setting. A comfy sofa hosting cushions helps to create a calm and meditative ambience as the incoming sunlight freshens the space.
Extending the length of the living room is the attached balcony that is easily accessed via glass doors. Furniture is present outside so anyone can embrace their coastal location should they wish.
Feel the romance! We can imagine no better setting for a romantic night in with a significant other than this room. What a magical moment it would be with the fireplace crackling in the background as the sun sets on the horizon.
The modern fireplace is perfectly suited to the shabby white colour scheme of the lounge. A stylish staple for a home with a fireplace, the cute wicker basket is perfect for holding the night’s firewood.
The owners consider meal times as an important aspect of living in this home. Whether it's a quick snack in the morning before the daily tasks or the long sit down meals with guests, this contemporary table is always well used.
A white-on-white scheme looks to have come into play in this space considering every surface, furniture and the many pieces are a study of white. To act as a contrast against the pure white, we see subtle inclusions of colour and nature introduced by particular items.
This is one of the bedrooms found upstairs. There's a genuine peaceful vibe found here thanks to the décor, which is formed of light tones and soft textures. The floor is kept clear of clutter with only a few stylish and key modern pieces present.
The bed sheeting is kept simple and monochrome with the emphasis being upon the beauty of the landscape seen though the full length windows.
The bathroom is sleek, modern and tastefully decorated. The white interior creates a sense of space and openness, which is emphasised further by the polished concrete floor. The freestanding bathtub is the focus of the room with its generous proportions.
We thought it would be fitting to conclude our tour beside the infinity looking towards the endless, blue horizon. With the soft ocean breeze brushing against the skin and the sound of waves crashing in the distance, this makes the best spot to get a summer tan.
There's no doubt that this coastal home will remain a very exclusive oasis for the owners for many years to come.
We have many more amazing homes to explore, such as: A Tropical Home Designed by the Very Best.