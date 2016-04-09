The Heart-Stopping Home in Utopia

This tranquil beach house fosters a special connection with the landscape while providing an unbeatable lifestyle for those dwelling within. The architects have provided the lucky owners with expansive views that are carefully orchestrated to provide a sense of seclusion and connection to the dramatic coast.

The interiors are a reflection of the owner's desire for creating beautiful spaces and for settings where the whole family can gather to spend quality time together. A grand outdoor setting provides space for activities and large family events, while also including a breathtaking infinity pool, which too was positioned to embrace the view on offer.

Photography by Lukas Palic Photography.