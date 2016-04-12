​Boost your health with housework

Living in a clean house means living in a happy home. True, but why? Is it because our mood increases from seeing clean surfaces, dust-free corners, and spotless floors and windows? Undoubtedly yes, but there are also some health benefits involved with housework – especially when you don’t pay somebody to do it for you.

For those of us who do housework regularly, the physical activity can bring forth some major advantages, even more so than hitting the gym every other week. So, stop giving that to-do list of yours a look of contempt, and smile! Because not only can vigorous housework (about an hour’s worth a day) reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, but your heart, cholesterol levels, and immune system will also benefit greatly.

Let’s see how to lower stress and boost some happiness.