Fixing your annoying leaky shower

A leaky shower faucet or shower head can be both irritating and expensive. Beyond the constant drip, drip, drip, a leaky faucet can waste precious water amounting to gallons every single week. Even worse, a leak on the hot water side of your shower valve can waste significant energy, as the water heater must constantly operate to warm the water being drawn unnecessarily. Of course this can spike that electric bill – and here you thought all you had to deal with was that annoying dripping sound.

But there’s more – the shower valve leaking inside the wall. Over time, water dribbling into the wall can cause dry rot, mould, and structural problems that can be not only hazardous, but also very expensive to repair.

The good news? You don’t need to replace the entire faucet just to get to that drip. It won’t cost an arm and a leg, and most single-handle, cartridge-style faucets can be repaired in less than an hour with basic tools.

The bad news? You need to act sooner rather than later.