The Family Home Full of Unexpected Statements

There are very few houses that boast a more interesting interior compared to the one we're about to explore in this Ideabook. From the flowing communal spaces bathed in sunlight to the delicate design accents of the master bedroom, this is a home to remember.
The experts behind the design and construction of the home was the multi-talented team at Danhaus who, after decades of experience and countless residential projects under their belt, have become leaders in their field.
Let's begin exploring their latest creation…
The white weatherboard's, pitched roof and earthy brickwork truly epitomise a classic style of home that one associates with family orientated suburbia.
Once you get past the aesthetic charm of the building it is easy to appreciate the practical aspects of the overall design. Firstly, the positioning of windows and skylights along the roof ensure each room within is lit by precious natural light, while the garden hosts water resistant plants for easy maintenance for the family with little time for gardening.
Everything looks perfect from the outside but the real success of the project can be seen throughout the interiors.
Inside, the home is defined by its open layout, sense of space and high quality finishes that go beyond the ordinary. In the living room section of the main communal zone there is a strong emphasise upon entertaining and socialising between family members. Both comfy and stylish, the choice of sofa and corresponding accessories shows that even the typical family home can be up-to-date with modern trends.
Lighting from both natural and artificial sources provides the space with a diversity of illumination. The hanging light beside the sofas gives the room an interesting design accent and matches well with the modern décor.
Thanks to its open layout that utilises every inch of space, the home's 150sqm appears much larger than it really is. Aiding the perception of space is the white-on-white colour scheme. White reigns supreme but there are subtle hints of colour and textural difference that help break up the space.
The interior decorating in the dining area is in a class of its own with every last detail carefully considered. The contemporary hanging lights above the dining table make a bold statement in the context of the room while the vintage inspired armchairs take things one step further.
The cabinets in particular have helped create a distinct style and functionality in the kitchen with their glossy and streamline appearance. Their seductive minimalist look brings an interesting element into this modern setting that, despite its flashy appearance, is built to last a lifetime with hard-wearing surfaces and materials installed throughout.
That extractor isn't something you'd see in most kitchens. Its shining stainless steel material makes for a statement piece from an unlikely source.
Nature makes its mark within the hallway as we see instances of wood and plants being used as design aspects.
Wood can be found all over the house in all pieces of furniture, such as chairs, side tables and accessories. The staircase design also utilises timber in its origami style design, which looks to twist and bend up to the upper level.
The master bedroom breaks from the whitewash of the rest of the home to be something a little darker and atmospheric. Danhaus seem to have considered the scale of the furniture and decorative items in an attempt to find the best chemistry. We love how every design aspect (old and new) combines so effortlessly in this space.
Blue is always a great inducer for peaceful night's sleep and we can see the shade being used to great affect here.
We return outside again to take a look once more at the exterior. Solar panels have been installed on the roof as a source of sustainable energy. Though the capacity of the solar panels do not meet all the family's energy needs, they still help to contribute to a decreased power bill every month.
So… it seems like this house isn't just a pretty face!
For more inspiration, take a look at: The Family Home Stacked with Quality.