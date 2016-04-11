The Dorset Glamour Home

Setting can be everything so placing a stunning home such as this one, from David James Architects & Associates, within an exclusive tree-lined area feels absolutely right. Not only do you get all the benefit of added privacy but the tone for what the house will actually be like is firmly set.

Describing the project, the design team say that it was a, Bespoke design for a private client. The accommodation includes 5 bedrooms, games room, gym, double garage and outdoor infinity swimming pool, overlooking immaculate gardens and a golf course. The house has been been carefully furnished by the owners, creating a luxurious, calming interior.

We love that the finished product is clearly considered to be a team effort, so while the architectural genius has provided the perfect shell, the owners have been able to make their mark too, with inspired interior touches.

Let's take a look and see if this is your dream home!