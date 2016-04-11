The Dorset Glamour Home

Setting can be everything so placing a stunning home such as this one, from David James Architects & Associates, within an exclusive tree-lined area feels absolutely right. Not only do you get all the benefit of added privacy but the tone for what the house will actually be like is firmly set.
Describing the project, the design team say that it was a,
Bespoke design for a private client. The accommodation includes 5 bedrooms, games room, gym, double garage and outdoor infinity swimming pool, overlooking immaculate gardens and a golf course. The house has been been carefully furnished by the owners, creating a luxurious, calming interior.
We love that the finished product is clearly considered to be a team effort, so while the architectural genius has provided the perfect shell, the owners have been able to make their mark too, with inspired interior touches.
Let's take a look and see if this is your dream home!
The water really is fine here so come on in, guys! Honestly, we simply don't know where to start with this fantastic project,so we are going to try and drink it all in, bit by bit. Let's start with the beautiful, large proportions of the house itself and all that glazing.
Feeling classic and contemporary all at once, this design literally has something for everyone and then there is that pool. The perfect addition to a luxurious dream house, we can't get enough of the suitably tropical landscaping that has been put in place next to it, too.
If we stumbled upon a house that looked like this we would have to assume that a celebrity lived here, as the design is so elegant and exclusive. What really sets it apart is the use of so much glazing, running the full height of the façade.
We can't put our finger on exactly how the design team have managed to make this house feel so classical and modern at the same time but the interior design scheme looks to be reflecting it, even from here! Are those heavenly drapes we can see?
This is a kitchen that doesn't mess about and we are in love with the almost retro styling at play. It goes to show that this is a house that can literally embrace, embody and amplify any design scheme you throw at it. That is incredibly versatile and unusual.
A house for all tastes and all seasons, we think this elegant open plan space really demonstrates the timeless tastes of the owners and gives a hint as to the reasons behind the build; clearly, this is a forever home that will be enjoyed for many years to come.
Is it really possible to own a home this glamorous and not look to include a number of incredible, fine finishing touches? We don't think so and clearly neither did the owners as everywhere you look there are nuances of high end décor and eye-catching elements.
Not only is this our favourite section of glazing, running the full height of the house and encasing the imposing front door, but the crystal pendulum light hanging directly above you as you walk in is a real show stopper. Just picture this hallway at night, all lit to perfection!
We always love a hallway shot that is taken from the perspective of someone entering a house as we can get a real feel for how it looks and feels to guests. We get to experience a first impression through other people's eyes and what an impression this is.
The proportions and layout of this atrium-like hallway are impressive enough on their own but when you start drinking in details, such as glass safety rails, chandeliers and open plan rear spaces, it becomes impossible to deny that this is an amazing home with a lot to show you!
Is there anything better than a stunning view framed with some luxury drapes? When those drapes look to be made from a heavy suede fabric and the view looks like this, we don't think so. Just observe how gorgeous that mature garden is and how chic the pool looks!
There is often a risk with a swimming pool that it will look a little too brash or over the top when partnered with a more classic home but the combination works beautifully here. We think that's down to experienced hands and refined taste coming together to create this wonderful dream home!
For more stunning home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Spectacular Home on the Harbour. You'll soon see that projects of this magnitude and elegance are very much the norm for this amazing design team!