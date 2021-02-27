Everything you need to know about neomodern architecture

Neomodern and modernist architecture have a lot in common so it can be tricky to distinguish between the two, but they both share a love for simple lines and a rejection of classical embellishment. You won't find columns and unnecessary finishes here.

In reality, neomodern architecture (which was born out of the neomodernism / neo-modernism movement) is less of a defined style and more of an abstract expression of where we are now, meaning that as it ages it will be a moment in time and forever represent that short burst of temporal awareness. Mainly large, plain and monolithic in design, neomodernist houses always seek to serve a purpose and function.

Let's take a look at some great examples and see what elements of the neo modernism design movement they represent.



