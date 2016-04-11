Your browser is out-of-date.

Your checklist for buying pillows

Luxury Bedroom design, Designer Kitchen by Morgan
If you're resolutely determined to not only create the most beautiful bedroom in the world but also the most functional, comfortable and sleep-inducing one, we think you need to give a lot of thought to the pillows that you select. No, we aren't placing too much importance on this, we think you don't realise how vital they are.

From picking the right type for your preferred sleeping position through to identifying which filling is best for you, there are a number of factors to take into account before you buy new pillows but, luckily for you, we've created a handy checklist. Take a look at our top considerations for your bedroom pillows and see if you can get a better night's sleep!

Pick a good size

Loft Aquaquae
Don't skimp on size when it comes to buying pillows; they aren't normally priced per square inch! In order to get the right size for you, think about how you like to sleep, how many of you there are in the bed and what size your bed is. 

There would be little point in investing in a California king sized bed if you are going buy one tiny pillow as you'll never end up actually sleeping on it. Keep your pillows proportional to the bed and you can be sure that your neck will be properly supported, however you sprawl out.

Choose your filling

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey
Buying pillows might not sound like the most fun task in the world but that doesn't make it any less important so try not to get frustrated and simply buy the cheapest ones that you come across. You deserve more than that and could be missing out on some really luxurious comfort and deep sleep!

Bhavin Taylor Design has created a gorgeous bedroom here but what would be the point in such a space if you don't have the best pillows? We think the filling you choose can make all the difference so whether you think you prefer synthetic, cotton or down stuffing, take the time to try a few of each one out and see which feels the best. You'll have your head on it for at least 7 hours a night so don't you deserve the best?

Try a few shapes

Tregoose, Polzeath
If you decide to embrace a shopping trip for some bedroom essentials and buying pillows is on your list, don't feel constrained by 'normal' shapes if you're not keen on them. This is your bedroom and your taste so get what you like, feel comfortable with and what works for you.

There are some fantastic options out there, from traditional rectangular pillows through to square, round and even heart shaped. We actually really like the tubular pillows that sit under your neck. They might take some getting used to but they are so comfy!

Opt for softness

Mews House Notting Hill
Once you've decided on the size, shape and stuffing of your perfect pillow, it's time to think a little outside the cushion. We mean that your pillow cases should be given thought, too. Why spend all this time deciding on the perfect pillows only to encase them in cheap or scratchy fabric?

Try to find soft pillowcases, such as brushed cotton, as this will not only feel great against your skin but will help you to really look forward to laying down in bed to get some restorative sleep. Also try to avoid heavily embellished or patterned pillowcases as they will mark your face.

Look for quality

St John's Wood
Naturally, when you are out pillow shopping, armed with our top tips, you will be looking for high-quality products but the urge to simply plump for cheap options can be hard to ignore. We implore you to not be taken in by sub-par pillows.

This is an item that is not simply bought to accessorise a bed; it is something that can have a direct impact on your health and well-being so why would you not give yourself the very best? Plus, you don't want to be replacing your pillows all the time. Remember… buy cheap, buy twice!

Think about your sleeping position

Luxury Bedroom design, Designer Kitchen by Morgan
The final thing to take into account when you are buying pillows is how you generally lie in bed when you sleep. Are you a back sleeper? Do you prefer to be on your side? Or do you roll onto your front? All these positions have a different impact on your neck and spine so you need to support them properly.

Many pillow manufacturers now actually offer position-specific pillows, allowing you to make an informed and perfect choice. The only problem is, we've yet to come across the perfect pillow for those of us that like to starfish in bed!

For some extra bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Funky Bedroom Ideas. Now you've finished the adult task of pillow buying, why not add a little fun back into your bedroom?

Have you taken the time to find the perfect pillow? Did it improve your sleep? Share your experiences with us...

