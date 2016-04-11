Your checklist for buying pillows

If you're resolutely determined to not only create the most beautiful bedroom in the world but also the most functional, comfortable and sleep-inducing one, we think you need to give a lot of thought to the pillows that you select. No, we aren't placing too much importance on this, we think you don't realise how vital they are.

From picking the right type for your preferred sleeping position through to identifying which filling is best for you, there are a number of factors to take into account before you buy new pillows but, luckily for you, we've created a handy checklist. Take a look at our top considerations for your bedroom pillows and see if you can get a better night's sleep!