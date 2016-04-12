Modern renovation of a Notting Hill home

Mews houses always have such appeal, even those that have been left to languish for a while and need some love. That's what happened with this super project, with the finished product almost being unrecognisable!
Home staging experts at Yohan May Design revealed that,
This 4 bedroom/4 bathroom mews house with fitness room required contemporary furnishings to match with its current style of exposed bricks, glass doors and mirrored built-ins. Sleek, modern but also warm and luxurious was the brief so we styled the property making use of timeless and elegant pieces.
Elegant is right! The breathtakingly beautiful furniture and chic use of space is inspiring so let's get in there and have a look around!
Doesn't this room just scream of potential? With an exposed brick wall, fantastic amount of floor space and bright white plaster, we think this is the dream blank canvas for injecting a little personality and high-end chic styling.
We don't have the style genius of Yohan May Design so can't picture what has been created, so let's skip straight to the after picture. We know that's a bit of a cheat but it's worth not delaying!
Taking an open-plan room, the design team have run wild with the elegant and exclusive home furnishings and accessories here and we love what they've accomplished. There's no sign of the formerly blank canvas and instead, it looks as though this scheme has long been in place.
That dining table is so gorgeous that we can't imagine it being simply used for family meals. This is a dining room fit for dinner parties every night of the week and just look at that kitchen that is sneaking into view. The gloss cabinets are incredible!
A fantastically-sized bedroom, this space certainly offers a lot of potential to be a stunning room but it's hard to picture as it stands right now, isn't it? Plain carpet, built-in wardrobes, pale walls and natural wood trim certainly do look great together though.
We don't know what colour scheme or furnishing style would work best here but we feel sure that whatever was chosen is absolutely fantastic and will have been carried on throughout all four bedrooms, so we hope there are a lot of neutrals or it could be overkill.
Yes! We're so pleased to see that creamy, soft and neutral tones have been used in abundance as they naturally lend themselves to such a luxurious finish and high-end feel. After seeing the dining room, how could anything else have been chosen?
The suede headboard looks beautiful, comfy and plump, while the rest of the bed linen alludes to a simple and restful décor scheme. We just know there will be some fabulous bedside tables in place too. Possibly something a little retro, if the rest of the house is anything to go by.
Talking of retro items, would you just look at this amazing little set up? Not only does this whole scene look incredible in front of the exposed brick wall, the individual items stand alone and make a huge impact. We love the polished metal legs and corresponding table.
While there is a living room area, this super little separate seating spot is lovely and we can imagine peaceful reading going on here. Or perhaps this is the perfect place for popping shoes on before heading out? Either way, it's stunning!
Every single element of this mews transformation has been so perfectly orchestrated that it looks as though everything has been in place forever. Every piece of furniture has a slightly retro feel to it but not in an over the top or novelty way; it's simply stylish at every turn, and what else would you expect from a mews home in Notting Hill?
Homely, arty, eye-catching and timeless, we think this interior transformation is nothing short of a huge success!
