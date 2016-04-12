Modern renovation of a Notting Hill home

Mews houses always have such appeal, even those that have been left to languish for a while and need some love. That's what happened with this super project, with the finished product almost being unrecognisable!

Home staging experts at Yohan May Design revealed that, This 4 bedroom/4 bathroom mews house with fitness room required contemporary furnishings to match with its current style of exposed bricks, glass doors and mirrored built-ins. Sleek, modern but also warm and luxurious was the brief so we styled the property making use of timeless and elegant pieces.

Elegant is right! The breathtakingly beautiful furniture and chic use of space is inspiring so let's get in there and have a look around!