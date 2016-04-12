Get creative displaying photos in your home

A home without any photographs always makes us a little sad but we don't think anyone means to create such a sterile show home environment. In fact, we think part of the problem is that there aren't enough great ideas for displaying treasured memories but we are going to put an end to that today.
We've scoured our site to find new, fun and beautiful ways to display your photographs so why not take a look and pick a few to put into practice? We just know your home will feel instantly more cheerful and personal and that you'll get some wonderful compliments from guests!
You know how much we love an upcycling tip here at homify and this might be one of our all time favourites.
We all have hangers going spare in our wardrobes so why not grab them and turn them into something more interesting, such as a way to start displaying photos on the wall? This would be a great project to get your kids involved with too so bookmark it for the summer holidays!
Is there a secret rule book that we don't know about that says we can only hang pictures in proper frames? No, there isn't and because of that we're happy to walk on the more eclectic side of life.
We think that anything you can easily mount on a wall makes for potential photo display fodder, including vintage trays, mirrors and plates. If you've got some creativity and imagination the whole house can be your photo album!
For a thrifty and fashionable way to start displaying photos in your home you should start keeping an eye out at car boot sales and charity shops for old, discarded and vintage frames. The aged look of the frames will stop your display looking too contrived and will bring a real shabby chic feel into play.
We love this display from Photocircle as it really demonstrates what we mean. Don't you think this mismatched gallery wall looks amazing and draws you in to take a closer look at the pictures?
Perfect for kids' bedrooms and home offices, we think the good old old string and mini pegs technique for displaying photos is a classic that will never go out of style. As an added bonus, it is such a cheap way to create a beautiful picture wall.
To mix things up a little, why not also keep an eye out for some fun postcards that you can intersperse between photos? Colourful, fun and easy to change, this is a real winner!
If displaying photos in weird and wonderful ways isn't for you why not consider more traditional picture frames but in a variety of bright colours?
Every conceivable colour, pattern and style of frame is now freely available to buy online but you could even tailor your items to your colour scheme by painting natural wooden frames. What a great, cheap and quick fix!
Perhaps you have limited space for displaying photos. Or perhaps you are a bit clumsy and don't like having things that you can knock over laying around? We can relate to that so how about mounting your photos on magnets and attaching them to your fridge?
To make this even easier, you can buy frames that have large magnets on the back. Just imagine seeing all your favourite people smiling back at you every time you went to get the milk out.What a treat!
For more gallery inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: You Can Hang Your Pictures Like A Gallery. With your photos dealt with, let's get your art collection on the go, too!