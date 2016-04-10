The Transformation of an Abandoned Ruin into an Irresistible Country Home

The French countryside is a treat for the senses with picture perfect scenery, quaint villages dotting the landscape and some of the world's finest produce waiting to be found. In this part of the world there is hidden beauty to be found in the most unlikely of places.

While exploring one can occasionally stumble upon an abandoned farmhouse. Most would express no more than a passing interest and then continue their exploration. However, in one particular instance a couple found themselves standing in front of their future home.

Despite the building being completely overgrown and crumbling beyond recognition, the couple bought the property with the aim of creating their dream country house.

Excited to see the transformation?