The Quirky Cubic Home

The Japanese style of architecture never ceases to amaze us at homify so we simply love it when we have the chance to check out the latest trends.

Direct straight from Japan is this unconventional home that seems to break all the rules one would associate with modern home design. With its quirky, cubic form and stunning use of materials, we know from first glance that this home is going to be something special. Found inside is a décor that resonates with an appreciation for quality spaces and a defined use of interior elements.

Okay, it's time for us to check out the home created by Wakayama Architects so start scrolling!