The Quirky Cubic Home

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses Metal Black
The Japanese style of architecture never ceases to amaze us at homify so we simply love it when we have the chance to check out the latest trends.  

Direct straight from Japan is this unconventional home that seems to break all the rules one would associate with modern home design. With its quirky, cubic form and stunning use of materials, we know from first glance that this home is going to be something special. Found inside is a décor that resonates with an appreciation for quality spaces and a defined use of interior elements. 

Okay, it's time for us to check out the home created by Wakayama Architects so start scrolling!

Curious kerb appeal

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses Metal Black
Kerb appeal is regarded as something every home should have. Well, this home certainly isn't lacking in any of that!

Wrapped in black metal sheeting the box-like shape demands a presence in its suburban context. It is obvious the building's form takes cues from both minimalist and contemporary architecture with its refined shape and linear details.

Though the building may look grand and imposing from this perspective, this two storey home is actually no larger than 90sqm. 

Taking on a different look

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses Metal Black
The black and white exterior takes on a different appearance at dusk as the glowing light-filled interiors are revealed.

Well-proportioned openings made from a combination of glazed and solid panels create a more open design for the side and rear faces. A slim timber porch features at ground level while an equally proportioned balcony is hosted above in connection with the communal spaces. 

A step beyond

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Inside, a monochrome palette and timber finishes work in pleasing harmony with the architecture of the building. Thanks to a smart layout, the home is organised as a logical and beautiful series of rooms that express themselves as larger than their dimensions. 

Most staircases are just a functional aspect of a home, however, the staircase found here is something more than that. We see the craftsmanship and unique design on show with the steps changing as one ascends. 

Reaching an apex

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Minimalist living room Wood White
The dining and kitchen upstairs is where the interior design of the dwelling reaches its apex. The space is high-ceilinged and filled with unique design elements. A stainless steel island bench makes for a centrepiece feature and provides the kitchen with a high quality working space. 

The pendant lights place further focus upon the island bench while providing a well-lit setting for hours after dark. 

Timber above and below

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Minimalist living room Wood White
Timber floorboards and timber cladding for the walls and ceiling make for an organic framing for the living spaces. How natural light positively affects us in our internal environment can never be underestimated. These living spaces have been planned around access to natural light to ensure the well-being of those within. 

The living spaces have been designed with flexibility in mind. At the moment the space remains unfurnished for now but after some time it can be given a purpose. This use can be adapted over time to meet needs of a changing family. 

Flowing outside

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Minimalist living room Wood White
Every home should have a space plan that takes into account how each room is to be lived in and how they all connect with one another. The same rule applies for an outdoor area. 

The balcony that runs the length of the living spaces is accessed via a number of sliding doors. Activities can be held outside with ease and without interruption to the internal flow. 

This is the end of our tour but you can explore another wonderful Japanese home: The Light Switch House.

Are you a fan of modern Japanese style homes? We'd love to hear your reasons, positive or negative, in the comments!

