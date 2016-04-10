Top 5 Projects of the Week: Remarkable Home Transformation to ​Designing a Wine Cellar

The mornings continue getting lighter and warmer (yay, spring!) and we're finding ourselves with a little extra spring in our step each morning. Hopefully our homify Top 5 can have a similar effect on your Sunday!

We've crunched the numbers, separated the wheat from the chaff and can present to you our most read, clicked, shared and Liked articles of the last seven days.

As you'll soon see, there was a definitive trend to our popular Ideabooks this week. Four out of five of the articles were before/after projects and/or loft conversions. Perhaps the changing of the seasons and the better weather that brings is filling you all with renewed energy to tackle those overdue home improvement projects?

Whatever the reason, our final article was about designing your own wine cellar, which probably requires less reasoned explaination.

Enjoy catching up with the articles and do let us know which was your favourite in the comments. We love hearing from you!