The Affordable Stylish Family Home

Building a home is a roller coaster of emotions with so many ups and downs, twists and turns. Just when you think you have everything in order, there are always those lingering doubts about even the most minor of details, which can keep you awake at night.
Going it alone is admirable. However, one of the best ways to handle the ride is by having an experienced team beside you throughout the process. For the client of this particular project, Corneille Architects were there from day dot, helping with both the design and project management processes. In the end, a beautiful family home was created thanks to the strong partnership between the client and experts.
Come and see it for yourself!
Showing off its best side is the very recently completed family home. Our perspective from the street reveals the modern style of architecture on display, which is a showcase of the best in contemporary design.
Just look at the expanses of glass that form much of the façade. We can already imagine how light-filled the interiors must be! To ensure there is no loss of privacy for those within, the glass has been formed with a subtle tint.
A minimalist style garden formed of pebbles and perfectly trimmed plants matches well with the overall look of the home.
Well, these interiors are as bright and light-filled as we imagined. Natural light streams into the open plan ground floor from all angles, meaning every section of the space is always well lit during the day. The white-on-white scheme enhances the brightness of the room with every surface (minus the flooring) being coated in a shade of white.
Breaking up the white and bringing a touch of nature to the space is the vase of sunflowers. Both dried or fresh flowers can bring a certain quality to a décor that can't be matched by anything else.
The ground level is the main gathering hub for the family with all the communal needs served within this space. All the areas for cooking, dining and lounging are all achieved in the holistic open plan layout. Distinctions are made between the various uses by the placement of both the furniture and in-built features.
Creating a soft visual effect in the room and providing additional privacy are the gorgeous curtains at the rear of the image.
The seating in the living room is clustered in the one comfy spot where the huge multi-seater sofa takes centre stage. There is more than enough room for the whole family to gather round. This is somewhere we'd very much like to be and can imagine ourselves lounging here every night.
There's an outdoor space found beyond the glass sliding doors. A covered seating area is designed for al fresco dining for the adults, while a grassed area further away from the house is where the children are often found running around and being active.
You might have noticed that the colours pink and blue have helped bring energy to the white scheme. All throughout this child's bedroom there is colour to be found from different furniture pieces, accessories and other creative outlets. We are big fans in particular of the items found on the dresser.
The home is served by a main bathroom found on the second level. Even though this is a home to serve a family, this is a space that feels genuinely luxurious, especially when you check out the size of the bathtub.
We love how the shades of soft creams and white play off wonderfully against the stone tiles while the floating sink unit with its cool geometric design makes for a contemporary addition to the bathroom.
A uniting element of the home are the beautiful floorboards, which take on a dark timber stain for a wonderful effect. These hard-wearing floorboards serve as a reliable feature within a home that is bound to see a lot of chaos. Accommodated on the upper two levels are the bedrooms, study and recreational room.
To tour another of our favourite family homes, don't miss: The Wow House.