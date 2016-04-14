This modern family's rural home is quite something

When most picture a chalet style home they think of the traditional houses found with a snowy Alpine backdrop. These homes have typical stone foundations with decorative timber façades and the classic steep-pitched roof. Inside there would be a familiar and cosy interior, defined by exposed timber beams, voluminous living spaces with high ceilings and an open-floor plan that allows for large gatherings.
In this Ideabook, the talented professionals at Bongers Architecture have taken the traditional chalet and reimagined it for the modern family. Somehow, traditional ideas and modern innovation have merged together successfully to form a holistic family home that will serve those living within for many years.
Let's take a look at it, shall we?
This home is an unexpected surprise for those passing through the quiet back roads of the Dutch countryside. Most would need to do a double-take as they notice that this chalet has been designed to be very different from the others.
Despite being of a traditional architectural design that is similar to the other houses found in the region, the black powder-coated metal sheets that wrap around the exterior make for an unconventional pairing.
A snapshot from the garden displays the odd juxtaposition of design, architecture and materials on display. The design from Bongers Architecture appears as a more reduced and simpler interpretation of a chalet, with the house corresponding more with modern architectural ideas. The design does however retain a historic charm with particular aspects standing out for their traditional appeal.
Strong links with outside spaces and gorgeous views of the countryside are the highlights of this home's design, with the building envelope allowing for a partially shaded terrace, which hosts an outdoor dining table where people can gather.
Once we step inside we find ourselves in the vastness of the home's lower-level. This is a communal zone that consists of the living, dining and kitchen areas, while the timber-framed staircase at the rear of the image leads to the bedrooms.
Furniture and accessories here have been chosen for their unique shapes, texture and functionality, underlining that modern design can be both comfortable and practical. We simply love the multi-coloured leather seats that stand around the black dining table.
The silver, water droplet shaped hanging lights above are also worthy of attention.
The dynamic shade of the red leather sofa makes for an incredible statement piece within the living room. The décor for the living room has been guided to reflect a purely modern outlook with contemporary pieces being chosen predominantly.
In view from our perspective are the full-height windows installed along most of the rear side of the ground-level. These windows not only allow plenty of light to penetrate the internal settings but also give those inside the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the beautiful nature outside.
Evenings in the chalet are a joy thanks to the fireplace hosted at the rear of the room. Fireplaces are a favourite amenity of chalet houses, with no other type of heating appliance offering the kind of cosiness and warmth that you can get from a fire. This particular modern fireplace is very energy efficient and has been designed to provide sufficient heat with a minimal amount of wood.
Overall, Bongers Architecture have created a home that finds the perfect balance of traditional familiarity and modern innovation.
