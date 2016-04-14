This modern family's rural home is quite something

When most picture a chalet style home they think of the traditional houses found with a snowy Alpine backdrop. These homes have typical stone foundations with decorative timber façades and the classic steep-pitched roof. Inside there would be a familiar and cosy interior, defined by exposed timber beams, voluminous living spaces with high ceilings and an open-floor plan that allows for large gatherings.

In this Ideabook, the talented professionals at Bongers Architecture have taken the traditional chalet and reimagined it for the modern family. Somehow, traditional ideas and modern innovation have merged together successfully to form a holistic family home that will serve those living within for many years.

Let's take a look at it, shall we?