Stunning Contemporary Pendant Lights

Lighting is such a key feature in any room. It literally has the power to change how we see a room and what areas we would like to be hidden or highlighted. One light can be to harsh and too many can be distracting. There are so many lighting options available that we wanted to showcase some pendant lights as an option.
The beauty of contemporary pendant lighting is that it can be unique, beautiful and practical. The height of the lights can be controlled, helping to achieve the effect that we may want, in any room that you want it in. We have found 10 inspiring pendant lights that can be hung around the home, we hope you enjoy them.
Here we can see how these lights have been made contemporary. A candlelight dinner is incredibly romantic and atmospheric. A lot of people veer away from candles, simply because of the fire hazard that they can be, but would like the effect of candles. These pendant lights are beautiful and can give the effect of candle light perfectly well. Whether you have one set or more, they can be set low over your table, just like in this image here, offering light and atmosphere.
This kitchen is very contemporary in its design. The lines are all created to look sharp and straight, giving it that modern feel. The black and white colour could be considered a little more classic, making the space have an ageless appeal to it. The pendant lights compliment the decor very well and illuminate the space beautifully. Hung at varying heights, we get a slight sense of disorder which breaks up the straight lines we have just spoken about, making the kitchen feel warmer.
This lighting has been made by Flairlight and it looks lovely. Set in this modern looking kitchen, it gives a lovely warm light and makes the room feel homely. To give it more of a contemporary edge, all lighting is controlled by smart phone. giving the user full control. The joy of pendant lighting is that you can put it anywhere. The fact that it hangs lower, means we also get a more focused area of light in one area. These lights are all uniform, once more adding to the contemporary feel.
We love the look of these pendant lights. They look like stage lights and can be pointed in any direction you want them too. The silver finish on them makes them feel very modern and look amazing. They are sleek and stylish and, ultimately, would look great in any space. One could be used, but we feel this clustered look works well with these lights. They would make any table feel like it was centre stage.
Chandeliers always make us think of elegance and style. We think of grandeur and big houses, but in reality, they can go anywhere. This image shows a fairly small dining room, that looks contemporary and this chandelier style pendant light fits the space perfectly. It hangs centrally above the dining table making it the focus of the room.
When we say the word 'contemporary' it makes us think of sleek and stylish. Modern shapes are often straight edges and lines, and this pendant light is exactly that. Made up of entirely lines, these lights are multidirectional and very functional. Light isn't limited to one direction, as it floods out in every direction possible. These would fit very well in an industrial space or any contemporary room.
Hallways can be guilty of looking dark and dingy or just out dated. In this photo we can see that this isn't the case at all, the floating staircase looks modern amazing . Everything here is modern, from the stairs to the frameless glass balustrade that surrounds it. The pendant lights hang centrally illuminating the entire space. The light reflects off of the glass, creating the sense of even more openness in an area that could feel enclosed.
These lights are stunning. Aptly named the Cocoon, based on the shape and fact that they cocoons the lights. They are made of 8 pieces of wood each, that wrap around the light and the interior colour is different to the outer, giving a lovely contrast. Not only are the pendant lights beautiful, they are made of a thin and durable wood, making them sustainable and ecological. Light just seeps out of the spaces between the wood, making them very effective whilst looking good.
Not fiction, but reality. These lights are made from paper pulp and look very contemporary. Using old newspapers to form the pulp, they have a low environmental impact too. Inspired by a Czech cartoon called
Rumcajs, where the main character wears a hat of this shape, just adds to the characteristic appeal. These lights could go in any room in a home that wants something a little different. Whether that is is a living room or a hallway, there is inspiration for lighting out there.
These cell lights are very contemporary and modern. Yet they certainly hold a traditional feel to them too. They were inspired by the shape of milk churns, making them a perfect addition to any kitchen. Encased in bamboo, the metal shade is held firmly in place. Both sustainable and hardwearing, these pendant lights very useful and usable. They can be obtained as single lights or in sets of three, making them ideal for a variety of spaces.