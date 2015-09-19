Stunning Contemporary Pendant Lights

Lighting is such a key feature in any room. It literally has the power to change how we see a room and what areas we would like to be hidden or highlighted. One light can be to harsh and too many can be distracting. There are so many lighting options available that we wanted to showcase some pendant lights as an option.

The beauty of contemporary pendant lighting is that it can be unique, beautiful and practical. The height of the lights can be controlled, helping to achieve the effect that we may want, in any room that you want it in. We have found 10 inspiring pendant lights that can be hung around the home, we hope you enjoy them.